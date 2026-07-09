TN Law Minister Nirmal Kumar claims DMK and AIADMK are losing public support and will soon be left with only 10-15 members each. He asserts that the people of the state are increasingly extending their support to the TVK party.

Tamil Nadu Law Minister Nirmal Kumar claimed DMK and AIADMK are steadily losing public support and alleged that both parties would soon be left with only a handful of members.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters at the Government Law College campus in Coimbatore after the convocation ceremony on Wednesday, the Minister said, "The college had successfully conducted its third convocation, during which Supreme Court Judge Justice Mohana, a native of Tamil Nadu, distributed degrees to around 650 students." He described her participation as a source of inspiration for aspiring lawyers, noting that she had risen from being an advocate to serving as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Attacks on DMK, AIADMK

Responding to questions on the Chief Minister Vijay's proposed visit to Karur, Nirmal Kumar said an official announcement regarding the visit would be made soon. Referring to a recent court order, he said the petitions filed by the DMK and AIADMK had been dismissed and questioned why the opposition parties were "afraid" of the Chief Minister's visit to Karur.

The Minister further alleged that the opposition was attempting to prevent the visit and accused them of inconsistency over demands for a CBI probe, claiming that they had themselves sought a stay against such investigations before the Supreme Court when they were in power. He also alleged that they had approached the apex court without even reading the FIR in full, thereby wasting the court's time.

Claiming that attempts by the DMK and AIADMK to regain power had failed, Nirmal Kumar said, "Both parties were rapidly losing their support base in Tamil Nadu. Within a few months, only 10 to 15 members would remain in each of the two parties", while asserting that the people of the state were increasingly extending their support to the TVK party.

On Renaming of Department

On the government's decision to rename the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, the Minister said, "The move was made in response to a long-standing demand from various sections of society and reflected the wishes of the people."

Intra-Alliance Issues

Replying to a question about differences within the ruling alliance, he said that although there were differing opinions among alliance leaders, including VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, all issues were being resolved through discussions added that an all-party alliance meeting chaired by the Chief Minister would be held soon, during which the alliance's name and its common minimum programme would be officially announced.

Convocation Arrangements

Responding to concerns over arrangements for parents attending the convocation, Nirmal Kumar said, "More than 2,000 people, including around 650 graduates and their family members, had attended the event" and stated that all necessary arrangements had been made within the capacity of the college and that the programme concluded about 30 minutes ahead of schedule.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)