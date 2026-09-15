A 31-year-old woman was found dead in a locked room in Delhi's Badarpur area. Her father discovered the body after breaking the lock. Police are investigating the role of her husband in the suspected murder. The cause of death is yet to be known.

A 31-year-old woman was found dead inside a room in the Gautampuri area of Badarpur, with the role of her husband under investigation, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East District, a PCR call was received at about 12:15 PM regarding a suspected murder at Gautampuri, Badarpur. On reaching the spot, police found the woman, identified as Yashoda, deceased inside a room.

The deceased was residing in Gautampuri, Badarpur, with her husband Manoj and their five-year-old child, the DCP said.

As per preliminary enquiry, Yashoda had visited her father the previous night and returned to her room at about 11:30 PM. On Tuesday morning, the room was found locked from the outside. On suspicion, the lock was broken by the deceased's father, following which Yashoda was found lying dead inside, police said.

The DCP said the deceased's family members have been contacted and their statements are being recorded. The Crime Team has inspected the scene, and necessary forensic proceedings are being carried out.

"The role of the deceased’s husband, Manoj, is under investigation. All relevant aspects are being examined, and efforts are being made to ascertain the sequence of events," the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East District, said.

Police said the exact cause and manner of death will be established after the post-mortem examination and forensic examination. Further investigation is underway.

Separate Incident: Gym Trainer Shot Dead

On Monday, in a separate incident, a gym trainer was shot dead after two accused opened fire at him in the Aya Nagar area of South Delhi on Monday, Delhi Police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 10:30 AM, during which approximately 10 to 12 rounds were fired by the two attackers. Police suspect that the murder was the result of a personal rivalry. (ANI)