A couple reported missing in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor were found dead at separate locations on Tuesday. Chhotu was found hanging from a tree in a forest, while his wife Sushma’s body was discovered near the Ganga. Police are examining the circumstances, including reports that Chhotu was wearing his wife’s salwar. A forensic team inspected both spots.

A couple who had gone missing in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor were found dead at separate locations on Tuesday, leaving police with several unanswered questions. The husband, identified as Chhotu, was found hanging from a tree in a forest, while his wife Sushma’s body was discovered near the Ganga river. The couple had been reported missing a day earlier. A missing persons report was registered on Monday after they could not be traced. Police, assisted by local residents, began searching for them.

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The search was stopped during the night because of heavy rain and poor visibility. It resumed on Tuesday morning after police received information about a woman’s body near the Ganga. Officers reached the riverbank and identified her as Sushma. During the search that followed, Chhotu was found hanging from a tree in a nearby forest.

Separate locations raise questions

The discovery of the bodies at different locations is now a major focus of the investigation. Police are trying to establish where the couple were last seen and reconstruct how they reached the forest and the riverbank.

Investigators are also examining the circumstances in which the bodies were found. According to the preliminary information, Chhotu was wearing his wife’s salwar when he was found. Both bodies were reportedly found in a partially naked state.

Police have not drawn any conclusion from these circumstances. Investigators are looking into whether the couple had a dispute, whether another person was involved or whether some other factor led to their deaths.

Forensic team examines both spots

A forensic team visited the two locations and examined the scenes. Physical evidence was collected from the forest and the area near the river as part of the investigation.

The bodies were sent for postmortem examinations. Police expect the reports to provide important information about the causes of death and reveal whether the victims had suffered injuries or had any other significant findings.

The separate locations are also being examined for clues that could help investigators understand whether the couple travelled together before they died or were separated at some point.

Senior officer visits scene

Senior police officer Muniraj visited the scene on Tuesday evening and reviewed the investigation. He spoke with officers involved in the case and sought details about the evidence collected and the steps taken so far.

Police are now working to reconstruct the sequence of events from the time Chhotu and Sushma were reported missing to the discovery of their bodies.

Officials said further legal action would depend on the postmortem findings and the complaint submitted by the family. Until those findings are available, the circumstances surrounding the couple’s deaths remain unclear.

The investigation is continuing, with police examining evidence from both locations and seeking to establish what happened before the couple were found dead. Investigators are also expected to question people who may have information about the couple’s movements before they went missing.