HP Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone for five road projects worth Rs 28.22 crore in Sirmaur district. Launched virtually under PMGSY-IV, these projects aim to enhance rural connectivity in the Renuka Ji constituency.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday laid the foundation stones through virtual mode for five important road projects under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-IV), Batch-I in Shri Renuka Ji Assembly Constituency of Sirmaur district.

As per the official release, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of five road projects with an expenditure of Rs 28.22 crore. The projects include Birla-Gatu to Madhara Road, Katwari Bagrath to Birla Road, Thakar to Kujjewala Road, Village Bakhan to Kelewala Road, Kharkoli to Unggar Kando Road.

CM on Strengthening Road Infrastructure

Addressing the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the people of Renuka Ji Assembly Constituency for these important road projects. He said that roads are a symbol of progress and development, particularly in a hill state like Himachal Pradesh, and rigorous efforts are being made by the state government to strengthen road connectivity in the state.

He said that the construction of these roads in Shri Renuka Ji area would improve connectivity and facilitate better access to education, healthcare and other essential services for people living in rural and remote areas.

Leaders Welcome Development Projects

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, while joining the programme through virtual mode, also congratulated the people of the area on the foundation stones of the five roads under PMGSY. He said that the state government was giving priority to strengthening road infrastructure and improving connectivity to remote and rural habitations across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of Parliament Suresh Kashyap said that the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana had played a significant role in strengthening rural road connectivity across the country. He said that the sanctioning of these projects in Sirmaur district and other parts of the state was the result of continuous efforts to strengthen rural connectivity.

Deputy Commissioner Sirmaur Priyanka Verma, Superintending Engineer HPPWD Arvind Sharma and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)