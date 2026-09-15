Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood chairs a high-powered committee to address the student housing crisis. The panel will create a mandatory registration system for PGs, regulate rent, ensure safety, and submit its recommendations within 60 days.

Delhi Education and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday chaired the first meeting of the 20-member High-Powered Committee constituted on student accommodation and safety issues.

Committee's Mandate and Composition

According to a release from Sood's Office, the high-level committee, formed by the Lieutenant Governor, aims to review and address the critical shortage of student housing in the national capital, safety standards, and various aspects related to the regulation of student accommodation.

The committee, headed by Ashish Sood, will provide overall policy direction, ensure coordination among various departments and agencies, and submit its final recommendations within 60 days.

The committee includes the Chief Secretary of Delhi, Commissioner of Delhi Police, Commissioner of MCD, Chairman of NDMC and Vice Chairman of DDA. Secretaries of the Home, Revenue, Health, Urban Development, Law and Public Works Departments, along with the Chief Fire Officer, are also members of the committee. Representing universities, Vice-Chancellors of Delhi University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Ambedkar University Delhi, Netaji Subhas University of Technology and Delhi Technological University are part of the committee. The Principal Secretary/Secretary of the Education Department is the Member Secretary of the committee.

Key Action Plan and Regulatory Measures

The committee will assess the shortage of hostels in universities, the number of students coming to Delhi, and explore possibilities of allowing higher Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for expansion of student hostels on campuses.

The committee will identify underutilised government or DDA properties, such as vacant government housing in Narela, and explore possibilities of converting them into student hostels while ensuring connectivity through public transport. A mandatory registration system and central database will be created for institutional and private PG accommodations. The committee will also regulate lease agreements, prevent arbitrary electricity surcharges, and consider area-wise rent limits.

Ensuring Safety and Accountability

The committee will implement mandatory structural audits, fire safety inspections, emergency evacuation arrangements, and regular mock drills for PG operators and students.

A centralised digital dashboard will be established where students can register complaints related to overcrowding, building safety hazards and violations of lease rules, ensuring timely resolution.

Immediate Steps and Future Regulations

The first meeting was attended by key members of the committee, including the Chief Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner, MCD Commissioner, Vice-Chancellors of concerned universities and Principal Secretary (Education). A central portal will be developed within 15 days to collect and map data related to students of all universities and educational institutions in Delhi.

A portal for PG operators will be created within 15 days, where PG facilities will be registered and details regarding building age, structural size and fire safety measures will be uploaded. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Urban Development Department will identify suitable land for construction of new student hostels.

The committee will prepare new laws and regulations for PG accommodations. All concerned stakeholders, including the Training and Technical Education (TTE) Department, will participate in framing these rules.

A Student-Centric Approach

Ashish Sood emphasised that the Delhi Government is committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all students and will develop a practical and balanced regulatory framework for the same.

The Education Minister said that the meeting discussed a coordinated approach to ensure safe, accessible and improved accommodation facilities for students in Delhi. Special focus was also given to strengthening student safety, facilities and creating a better academic environment across the city. The committee aims to build a safer and more supportive higher education ecosystem with a student-centric approach. (ANI)