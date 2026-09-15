Fisherfolk in Chennai are protesting the Tamil Nadu government's proposal to build a new Secretariat on their ancestral coastal lands. They held a consultation meeting and hoisted black flags, citing threats to their homes and traditional livelihoods.

Fisherfolk from several coastal villages in Chennai on Tuesday held an emergency consultation meeting at Pattinapakkam beach to discuss their next course of action against the Tamil Nadu government's plan to establish a "New Secretariat" on ancestral lands in the Mullikuppam and Mullimanagar areas of Mylapore.

As part of the protest, black flags were hoisted on fishing boats and along the beach area where the meeting was held. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers at the spot.

The fisherfolk have raised concerns that the government order could affect the ancestral residential rights of fishing communities living in the area for generations and impact their traditional livelihood activities, including fishing, parking boats, weaving nets, drying fish and selling fish.

'Why the same thought for fishing farmers?': Leader asks CM

Kosu Mani, President of the Tamil Nadu Fisherman People Association, said the community representatives from Chennai to Kovalam had gathered to discuss their future course of action against the proposed project. "Today we are having a consultation meeting on our next course of action on the government plan to construct a new Secretriate at Pattinambakkam area, which is a fishing zone. Don't know why the government and CM are planning to construct a new Secretariat in a fishing zone. We, fisherman community representatives from Chennai to Kovalam, have arrived today to have a consultative meeting. When this same CM who announced the decision to drop the Parandur Airport plan, citing that farmers would be affected. Why didn't the CM think the same about the fishing farmers who will be affected if a new Secretariat is built here in Pattinambakkam area?" he said.

Highlighting concerns over infrastructure pressure in the area, Mani said, "Pattinambakkam has only two roads, which are the main road and the second is the link road. Already, this area is dense and facing heavy traffic. If fishermen are affected, they will face heavy damage. After today's meeting, we will take the next course of action on what we are going to do."

Citing Legal Rights, Fisherfolk Urge Withdrawal

The fisherfolk claim that their legal land rights have already been recognised under the 1957 Government Order and provisions of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2019. They have urged the state government to withdraw the order, alleging that the project threatens the livelihoods of people from nine fishing villages.

Representatives and members of fishing communities from villages between Ennore Nettukuppam and Nainarkuppam under Chennai district participated in the consultation meeting to discuss the next phase of their protest. (ANI)