Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take action against private coaching centres that violate rules by encouraging students preparing for competitive exams to participate in politically motivated protests and agitations.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to take action against private coaching centres found violating prescribed rules by allegedly encouraging candidates preparing for competitive examinations to participate in politically motivated protests and agitations.

Centres Accused of Politicising Students

The State Government has made it clear that private coaching centres must not become platforms for political activities or politically motivated conspiracies. Following a few recent incidents, the Government has focused its attention on the issue. It was observed that some individuals were allegedly pressuring private coaching centres with the intention of tarnishing the image of the Government.

As per the official release, CM N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the matter with officials on Tuesday and directed them to take appropriate action against coaching centres found to be functioning in violation of the prescribed rules.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that certain private coaching centre managements were allegedly putting pressure on candidates preparing for competitive examinations and encouraging them to participate in protests and agitations. They reportedly stated that candidates who should be focusing on preparation for competitive examinations were being used for politically motivated protests. The officials further informed the Chief Minister that some coaching centre owners were allegedly encouraging candidates to participate in protests and agitations with ulterior motives.

CM Orders Strict Action Against Violators

Taking serious note of the issue, the Chief Minister directed officials to initiate action against institutions violating the regulations. The Government made it clear that it would not tolerate private coaching centre managements involving candidates in politically motivated activities or allegedly using them as part of political conspiracies.

The Chief Minister directed officials to take legal action if coaching centres, which are meant to prepare candidates for various competitive examinations, encourage them to participate in political protests and agitations in violation of the rules.

Compliance with GO No. 9 Required

The Government reiterated that private coaching centres must function in accordance with the guidelines prescribed under GO No. 9 of the Andhra Pradesh Coaching Institutions Regulation Rules, 2026. The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to take legal action against centres that fail to comply with these guidelines.

Appeal to Students

The Government also appealed to candidates not to succumb to any kind of pressure and to remain focused on their future and competitive examinations. Candidates facing any difficulties in this regard have been advised to bring them to the notice of the concerned authorities. (ANI)