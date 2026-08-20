The Delhi Master Plan-2047, notified by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, aims to transform the Capital's core, redevelop Kartavya Path, and build the Yuge Yugeen National Museum. It also focuses on heritage conservation and new hubs.

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Thursday notified the Delhi Master Plan-2047, according to which the Capital's core will undergo a major transformation. The plan unveils the strengthening of Delhi's administrative and ceremonial heart, alongside the redevelopment of Kartavya Path as a world-class public and cultural space.

Cultural and Ecological Revitalization

One of the key highlights of the Master Plan is the Yuge Yugeen National Museum, envisioned as a landmark cultural institution spread over approximately 1.25 lakh sq. m. The Master Plan also emphasises Delhi's heritage, proposing 1,500 heritage assets for conservation through Cultural Resource Management Plans. Adaptive reuse of heritage buildings will be facilitated for functions such as hotels, museums, offices, libraries, and cultural activities while retaining their historic character. Additionally, a 50 TDR heritage incentive is being introduced to encourage heritage conservation.

The Yamuna River and Delhi's ecological assets are central to the green agenda, with nearly 1,700 hectares of Yamuna floodplains proposed for protection, conservation, and ecological restoration through 13 major projects. A 52-km cycle track will also be developed along the floodplain. The Green Connect Network will further enhance access to recreational spaces and strengthen ecological connectivity through urban forests, biodiversity parks, ecological corridors, and indigenous plantations.

New Development and Economic Hubs

According to the plan, Narela is being positioned as a major education hub, with 138 hectares reserved for both public and private universities. Dwarka, meanwhile, is envisioned as Delhi's international gateway and a new investment hub, featuring future-ready sectors such as IT, startups, data centres, and industrial parks supported by world-class infrastructure.

Mobility and Connectivity Overhaul

Mobility planning will be strengthened through a proposed Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority, aimed at creating a single framework for integrated transport planning, development, and enforcement. Multimodal transit hubs will connect the Metro, RRTS, buses, intermediate public transport, walking, and cycling networks.

The development of UER-I, UER-II, and UER-III will further improve intra-city and inter-state connectivity, with UER-II already providing faster access across Delhi.

Urban Expansion and Simplified Regulations

As per the plan, a high-density corridor is to be developed on priority. This will add another dimension to Delhi's planned expansion, with a Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of up to 400 proposed along a 250-meter-wide corridor on UER-II. Sector 8B of Zone P-II, covering Gadi Khasro and Ibrahimpur, has become the first notified sector under the land pooling framework and is ready for implementation.

The plan seeks to make Delhi easier to build in and easier to live in by streamlining approvals and simplifying regulations. The number of use premises is proposed to be reduced from 133 to 45, while a negative-list approach for residential, commercial, and industrial zones will provide greater flexibility. Plot-based redevelopment will be encouraged by waiving the existing 4-hectare area-level requirement, while commercial redevelopment will benefit from higher FAR incentives and a reduced minimum plot size of 1,000 sq. m. (ANI)