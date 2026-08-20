The NIA arrested Bhairaw Tripathi, an absconding accused in an AK-47 recovery case in Bihar. He allegedly conspired with others to smuggle sophisticated weapons from Nagaland to Bihar to disrupt public peace and endanger national security.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one absconding accused in the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and live ammunition from Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Bhairaw Tripathi, a resident of Sahebganj in Muzaffarpur in Bihar, was arrested on August 19 2026, in NIA case No. RC-11/2024/NIA/DLI.

Tripathi had conspired with co-accused to smuggle sophisticated prohibited bore-weapons and rifles from Nagaland to Bihar, with the intention of disrupting public peace and safety and endangering national security.

Case Background and Chargesheets

The case, registered on August 5, 2024, arising out of Fakuli Police Station in Muzaffarpur dated May 7, 2024, pertains to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle with a lens and live ammunition from Murghatiya Bridge in Muzaffarpur, and the arrest of four accused persons.

After completion of the investigation, NIA filed its first supplementary chargesheet against four accused, Vikash Kumar, Satyam Kumar, Devmani Rai and Ahmad Ansari, under Section 120B of the IPC and Sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, on May 8, 2025.

The second supplementary chargesheet was filed against one accused, namely Manjoor Khan, under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 25(1AA), 26 and 35 of the Arms Act, and Sections 13 and 18 of the UA (P) Act, on February 20, 2026.

The third supplementary chargesheet was filed against one Kundan Kumar alias Kundan Bhagat, under Section 120B of the IPC, Sections 25(1AA), 26 and 35 of the Arms Act, and Sections 13 and 18 of the UA (P) Act, on April 15, 2026.