A six-year-old UKG student in Visakhapatnam tragically died, allegedly after being beaten by a teacher. AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh expressed grief, vowing legal action against the teacher and school management, and support for the family.

Minister Vows Justice Amidst Tragedy

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday expressed deep grief over the tragic death of a six-year-old student, who allegedly lost his life after being beaten by a teacher at a private school. Extending his sympathies to the grieving family, the Minister promised full support from the administration to ensure justice is served.

In a post on social media platform X, Lokesh said, "It is heartbreaking that a six-year-old lost his life due to a teacher beating him... in Visakhapatnam. We are taking legal action against the culprits and the school management. I convey my deepest condolences to the parents. Stay strong. The loss you have suffered is irreplaceable by anyone. Our government will stand by you in every possible way."

Official Inquiry Underway

Lokesh's condolences come after a minor boy studying in UKG at a school in Visakhapatnam died after he allegedly collapsed at the school on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Visakhapatnam, Dileep Chakravarthy, said the boy became unconscious at the school and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. "It has been brought to my notice that a 6-year-old boy has fallen... has become unconscious in the school. And when brought to the hospital, it was noted... it was declared that he had been brought dead. So, only this information is known to me till now. After getting into the details of this issue, I will brief the media, definitely," the RDO said.

DEO Alleges Assault, Promises Strict Action

District Education Officer Prem Kumar alleged that the student died following physical assault by a teacher. He said a detailed report would be submitted to the higher authorities and strict action would be taken against the teacher involved and the school management. "Yesterday evening, a severe and tragic incident occurred. A UKG student unexpectedly passed away, allegedly due to physical assault by a teacher. Upon receiving information about the incident via a phone call from an individual, we immediately dispatched an ambulance to the scene. However, by the time further details were received, the student had unfortunately expired. We will be submitting a detailed report to our higher authorities. Strict action will be taken against the teacher involved as well as the school management," Kumar said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)