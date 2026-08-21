Delhi Master Plan 2047 focuses on balanced urban growth, affordable housing, public transport, pollution control and infrastructure, with plans for 30-40 lakh new homes and future-ready development.

The government of Delhi has launched a roadmap for the development of the city in the coming years to make the city ready for future development. According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Master Plan 2047 focuses on balanced and comprehensive development involving rural areas, unauthorized colonies, and planned zones.

This plan also covers issues like housing, transportation, environmental pollution, commercial activities and urbanization among others.

Delhi Master Plan 2047 Will Involve All Areas of the City

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta explained that the area of Delhi is confined up to 1,484 sq. km only and that is why development has to be well-planned and planned development is necessary keeping in view the increasing population and infrastructure development.

This master plan will also try to involve development in other areas as well, as development cannot remain limited to planned areas only. Rural areas and unauthorized colonies will be taken into account for comprehensive development.

Affordable Housing to Get More Attention

The issue of housing is one of the important ones under the new master plan. According to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi will need 30-40 lakh new homes in coming years.

As per the statistics given at the launch, Delhi’s population may go up from the current level of around 2.4 crore to 3.2 crore till 2047. The population growth is expected to add further burden on land, housing and infrastructure facilities.

Focus on Transport and Pollution

The new policy is also addressing transport-induced pollution and intends to improve the quality of public transportation. Metro rail, bus routes and RRTS corridors will be focused more.

TOD strategy is also being followed under the new policy, where the development will be carried out in high density along transit corridors. Additionally, the plan talks about the provision of some selected 24x7 cities that will be backed by round-the-clock transport and metro connectivity.

Provisions for New Commercial and Road Development

Ground floors of buildings situated on roads that are 30 meters wide will be provided with the facility of carrying out commercial activity, as per the provisions mentioned at the launch.

For low-density development zones, internal roads will be kept at around 18 meters and master trunk roads will have a 45-meter Right of Way (ROW). The plan also talks about provisions of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and FAR.

Roadmap till 2047

The concept of planning in Delhi can be traced to the year 1957, which is when the Delhi Development Authority was created. The first development plan for the city was released in 1962.

This new development plan 2047 is expected to cater to all of the future needs of Delhi by incorporating plans related to housing, transportation, infrastructure, business, and the environment.