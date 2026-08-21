Delhi Police are investigating a jewellery snatching in Chanakyapuri where a man was robbed at a red light. Separately, two women were arrested for duping a senior citizen of Rs 1.30 lakh through a fake dating app profile in Defence Colony.

Delhi Police have registered a case of theft after gold jewellery was snatched from an employee of a jewellery firm at the Simon Bolivar Marg-S.P. Marg junction in Chanakyapuri.

According to police, a case was registered on August 18, 2026, at PS Chanakyapuri regarding the incident.

A 45-year-old employee of a jewellery firm was carrying jewellery in a bag from Karol Bagh towards Vasant Kunj to show it to a prospective customer. While waiting at the red light at the Simon Bolivar Marg-S.P. Marg junction, two persons riding a motorcycle approached him and fled with the bag kept on his scooty. The bag contained gold jewellery.

Police said legal action has been taken and a case has been registered based on the complaint given by the complainant. Further investigation is underway.

2 Women Arrested for Dating App Fraud

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi Police arrested two women for allegedly cheating a 67-year-old senior citizen of Rs 1.30 lakh after allegedly luring him through a fictitious dating app profile and allegedly stealing his mobile phone during a meeting in Defence Colony, police said.

PS Cyber, South-West District, worked out a case of cheating and theft involving two female accused who allegedly used a fictitious dating app profile to establish contact with the complainant and subsequently cheated him after allegedly stealing his mobile phone.

According to police, the complainant reported that he had come into contact with a woman through a dating app and subsequently communicated with her through Telegram. He later met the woman and her associate in Defence Colony, New Delhi. On July 24, the complainant met both women at a restaurant in Defence Colony and had dinner with them. While leaving the restaurant, his mobile phone was allegedly stolen. Subsequently, Rs 1,30,000 was transferred through UPI from his two bank accounts without his consent, police said.

The investigation focused on tracing the money trail, analysing beneficiary accounts, examining CCTV footage and conducting technical surveillance. (ANI)