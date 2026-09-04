Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces plans to develop a 37-acre Oxygen Park at Okhla after clearing around 7 million metric tonnes of waste, turning reclaimed landfill land into a green public space.

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta plans to convert the land that has been reclaimed from Okhla landfill site into a green place. It has been planned that the Oxygen Park will be built so that the land which is being cleared from the landfill site will prove to be useful and not just stay vacant.

This is part of a larger program initiated by the Delhi government to reclaim the land that has been lying under huge waste sites for many years and make the surrounding cleaner for the people living there.

37 Acres of Land to be Developed as Oxygen Park

According to Rekha Gupta, the land that has been cleared at Okhla site is about 37 acres. The plan of the government is to reclaim this land and build the Oxygen Park.

Through this project, the area will get some more greenery along with a park for people to visit and enjoy in a clean and green environment.

As the Chief Minister stated, the project will ensure that the land which has been reclaimed after many years of waste dumping sites is not left unused. Instead, this area can serve as an example of such places.

Waste Cleared From Okhla Site

Speaking earlier during the inauguration of the new public transportation facilities and testing facility on Thursday, Gupta spoke about the extent of the cleanup of the Okhla dumping ground.

She noted that about 7 million metric tons of waste have been cleaned up, except for the waste created in the previous year at the Okhla dump ground.

According to the Chief Minister, the change will mean much more for people living around the landfill and facing bad odor from the mounds of waste for many years.

Waste Landfill to Becoming Public Park

As per the plans, the Oxygen park project will provide a new role to the reclaimed land. Instead of the mounds of accumulated garbage, the area will become a beautiful green space open to the public.

The government will shortly initiate the process of development of infrastructure at the reclaimed plot.

The initiative also carries some environmental importance for Delhi. With such projects, the government wishes to show the ways of reclamation of landfill lands after clearance of waste.

If this project is realized as planned, then it would mean that this particular location will have undergone a significant transformation from a problem area into a green area for the nearby residents.