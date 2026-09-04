Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stresses research, innovation and data-driven policymaking at a USCPPGG meeting, while highlighting Uttarakhand 2047, MSMEs, tourism and SDG goals.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a vital meeting of the governing body of the Uttarakhand State Centre for Public Policy and Good Governance (USCPPGG) in the Secretariat premises yesterday. The meeting was all about enhancing research, innovation, and evidence-based policymaking for the sustainable development of the state.

CM Dhami Urges Research-Based Policymaking

At the meeting, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asserted that the policies must be based on the geography, challenges, and future needs of the state. He urged that the results of the researches and studies should not be confined to the reports only but they should be used for the enhancement of government schemes and implementation of policies.

CM Dhami instructed the officials to prepare case studies of the success stories and achievements in different sectors of the state. He asked for more focus on training and capacity-building of officials at the district level.

Need to Focus on Long Term Planning and Youth Research

Dhami said Uttarakhand requires long term planning strategy which should include its unique strengths and weaknesses. He also emphasized the need to use research and data when formulating policies and future plans.

An important decision taken during the discussion included providing stipends each year to 10 postgraduate students studying at the top universities in the state for their capstone projects. The main objective of this initiative is to conduct research in those areas which are critical for the development of Uttarakhand.

MSMEs, Homestays and High Value Products

Some recommendations by the governing body included promoting high value but low volume products and paying special attention to MSMEs. Another recommendation included increasing homestay tourism in hills in order to generate more jobs and self-employment opportunities for the locals.

Some recommendations by the governing body included conducting detailed research on eight reform priorities relating to the development of Uttarakhand. Healthcare improvement and soil as an important priority area are among those recommendations.

Uttarakhand 2047 Vision Discussed

Discussion also included the Uttarakhand 2047 vision with topics discussed on the issues of economic growth and employment, human resource, forestry, biodiversity, climate change, infrastructure, local governance and technology-assisted good governance.

Also included in discussion was the partnership that USCPPGG has been working on along with UNDP on SDGs. As per the discussion, Uttarakhand ranks first in terms of SDGs performance among the Himalayan states.

Book Published for the 25 Years Journey of Uttarakhand

CM Dhami also launched the book titled “Uttarakhand at 25: A Himalayan State with Infinite Possibilities”, which highlights the 25-year journey of Uttarakhand.

CM Dhami also instructed the officials to analyze the suggestions of the governing body members and take necessary actions on the ones that are useful.