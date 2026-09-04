Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and PM Narendra Modi hailed ISRO for the successful GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission. The geo-imaging satellite will boost India's earth observation capabilities, marking another milestone for the space programme.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the successful GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission, highlighting the milestone as a boost to the country's space-based capabilities.

The GSLV-F17 vehicle successfully and precisely injected EOS-05, also known as the geo-imaging star satellite, into its intended orbit, marking another milestone for India's space programme, ISRO chief V Narayanan announced on Thursday.

Kharge Congratulates ISRO Team

Kharge, in a post on X, congratulated the entire science and engineering team, emphasising that the EOS-05 imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit will substantially strengthen India's long-standing earth observation capabilities. He wrote, “Congratulations to the entire @isro team on the successful GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission! EOS-05, India’s first imaging satellite from Geosynchronous orbit, will further strengthen our Earth Observation capabilities that we have been developing for years.”

Kharge credited the dedication and ingenuity of researchers for continuously elevating the nation's space program to new heights. He wrote, “We are immensely proud of our scientists, space engineers and researchers whose dedication and ingenuity continue to take India’s space programme to greater heights.”

Drawing attention to the historical trajectory of India's technological achievements, Kharge underscored Congress’s role in promoting scientific temper. He noted that the architects of modern India established the initial framework for the space program with remarkable foresight, a legacy that successive generations of scientists have proudly built upon. “The Congress party has always remained deeply committed to scientific temper and space research. The makers of modern India laid the foundations of our space programme with vision and foresight, and generations of our scientists have built upon that legacy with remarkable achievements,” Kharge wrote.

PM Modi Hails 'Outstanding Achievement'

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the successful launch of ISRO's GSLV-F17 carrying the Advanced Earth Observation Satellite-05 (EOS-05), calling it an "outstanding achievement" and a proud moment for the nation.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the mission reflected the "excellence, innovation and growing capabilities" of India's space sector. "Yet another outstanding achievement by ISRO and a proud moment for our nation. The successful launch of GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05, India’s first-ever imaging satellite from Geosynchronous orbit, is a reflection of the excellence, innovation and growing capabilities that define India’s space sector," Modi said.

Highlights Growing Private Sector Partnership

The Prime Minister also highlighted the growing collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the country's private industry, saying the partnership was strengthening and scaling up India's space programme. "The growing partnership between ISRO and Indian industry is adding new strength and scale to our space programme and expanding India’s capabilities across the entire space ecosystem," he added.

ISRO Chief on Mission Success

Speaking after the successful launch of GSLV-F17, the ISRO chief said the successful mission was a significant achievement for India’s space programme and that the satellite’s health was perfectly alright after its injection into orbit. “I am very happy to announce that the GSLV-F17 vehicle has successfully and precisely injected the Advanced Earth Observation Satellite 05, the geo-imaging satellite, in the intended and required orbit," he said.

He added that once EOS-05 is operationalised in orbit, it will become India’s first dedicated imaging satellite from the geo orbit and provide important strategic data for the country.

“Today, we have injected the heaviest satellite, 2367 kgs, using this launch vehicle. The health of the satellite is perfectly alright,” the ISRO chief said.

Launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

ISRO successfully deployed the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite into orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday, marking another major milestone in India’s space programme. The launch took place from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR.

The launch was carried out on a GSLV-F17 rocket, which is the 19th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), as it carried EOS-05 towards a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO). (ANI)