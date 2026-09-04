Following floods in Nepal, rising river levels in Bihar have forced 300 students in Katihar to commute to their flooded school by boat. Teachers and parents describe the ordeal as terrifying and are demanding a bridge for safe passage.

As water levels rise across the Ganga, Kosi and Barandi rivers in Bihar following flooding in Nepal, the daily lives of students have been disrupted, with many finding ways to tackle the difficulty of commuting without compromising their education.

For the roughly 300 students of Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya in Pratapganj, the school day begins with a boat ride across floodwaters that have completely encircled their campus. With the main route submerged, young children must be ferried back and forth by private boat just to attend classes.

Students, Teachers Fear Daily Boat Ride

School teacher Abdul Barik described the daily routine as a terrifying ordeal for students, teachers and their families, as the flooded route has made regular access to the school difficult. "It is difficult. We feel a bit scared when boarding the boat. The main road to the school is submerged in water, so we have to call a private boat from nearby to go back and forth. If a raised bridge were built, we wouldn't face this trouble," he told ANI.

He added that no government boat service has been provided to the school, leaving families and staff to arrange transport on their own. "No government boat service is available here... There are approximately 300 children in the school," he said.

That gap has been filled by local boatmen like Abed Ali, who ferries students to and from the school in his own boat. "I seat the students carefully, transport them safely, and ensure they reach their destination securely," he said, adding that he charges Rs 500 for the service.

For parents, the arrangement remains a source of constant worry, particularly as children have to travel through swollen waterways to attend school. Anjali Devi, whose child studies at the school, said that if a bridge was built, their anxiety would lessen and commuting would become easier. "We feel scared... A boat drowned in this water some time back... If a bridge were built here, it would make commuting easier," she said.

Widespread Flooding Disrupts Life

The Ganga River is flowing above the danger mark, due to which the risk of flooding in the lower areas has increased. Rising water levels in several rivers have affected normal life and created difficulties for residents of low-lying and riverine areas.

Increasing levels in several rivers have forced residents of low-lying areas to evacuate their homes and move to safer locations. Residents of Nakta Diara and other riverine areas said floodwaters have entered their homes, roads have been submerged, and livestock are struggling for food and shelter.

They also alleged that relief materials and essential facilities have not reached them. With the flood situation worsening, affected residents have urged the administration to intensify relief and rescue operations and ensure timely supply of food, drinking water, fodder and other essential items for both people and livestock.

Government Response and Official Advisory

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Ram Kirpal Yadav said floods have affected several districts of the state, disrupting normal life. He said the Chief Minister is monitoring the situation and coordinating with officials in the affected areas, while arrangements for boats and medicines have been made for those impacted by the floods.

The Disaster Management Department had advised people to avoid unnecessary movement towards the river and surrounding areas and appealed to them to refrain from bathing, swimming, taking selfies and boating in the river. People were also advised to maintain a safe distance from rivers and waterlogged areas and follow instructions issued by the local administration.

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