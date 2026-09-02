Delhi’s revised solar policy will provide eligible households using up to 400 units of electricity with free 3 kW rooftop solar without upfront payment, along with five years of maintenance and net metering.

The Delhi government has made a bold move towards rooftop solar power generation and assisting households in lowering electricity bills. The new version of the Delhi Solar Energy Policy was launched by the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a press conference, wherein she has made some announcements regarding various initiatives to expedite the implementation of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in the capital city.

According to the new scheme, all those eligible domestic consumers who consume 400 units of electricity in a month would get 3 kW rooftop solar system at no cost at all. As part of the first phase of the policy, 2,000 rooftop solar plants for 2,000 families have been decided to be installed.

Households Using 400 Units Electricity Per Month to Get Free Rooftop Solar Plants

The scheme targets those households that do not use more than 400 units of electricity on a monthly basis. All eligible consumers will get a free rooftop solar plant with a maximum capacity of 3 kW at no cost whatsoever.

In the first phase of the scheme, the government will provide free solar power plants to 2,000 families.

PM Surya Ghar Scheme: Upfront Cost Hurdle Overcome

As mentioned by the CM Rekha Gupta, there are three basic things that tend to become a hurdle in the use of rooftop solar energy - the cost involved initially, delay in getting the incentives, and the maintenance issues.

The new scheme has been framed keeping these considerations in mind. In the scheme, the support is given at the time of installation of the system itself instead of having to bear the costs initially and waiting for the incentives later.

Government Authorised Vendor to Maintain the System

Another consideration kept in mind while framing the new scheme is the maintenance of the system. As per the CM, the government will authorise a vendor to maintain the systems for five years.

Net Metering Service for the Beneficiaries

The beneficiaries under the plan would also have access to the net metering service. Thus, people having solar systems on their rooftops can get electricity generated by these and control the usage of their electricity.

It would be the primary goal of the government to increase the utilization of solar energy and decrease the utilization of traditional electricity.

Delhi’s Emphasis on Clean Energy and Lower Cost of Power

According to CM Rekha Gupta, this would be an important move in the direction of utilizing clean energy in Delhi. With no installation cost, five years of operations and maintenance services, and net metering, the government wants to facilitate rooftop solar systems among the eligible households.

This program would cover 2,000 families to begin with, and then further expansion would depend upon the implementation of this plan.