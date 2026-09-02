CM Rekha Gupta held a Jan Sunwai in Delhi, hearing citizens’ complaints and directing officials to take timely action. The government is focusing on direct public interaction, accountability and faster grievance resolution.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta received complaints of people hailing from various parts of the city at the Jan Sunwai organised at the Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan in the capital on Wednesday. She heard the grievances of citizens directly and asked concerned officials to take necessary actions regarding the same.

Speaking in a message circulated on the social media platform X, she said that the doors of the government are always open for the citizens. She added that hearing the grievances and taking necessary actions on time is part of the approach of the government.

CM Rekha Gupta Hears Grievances of People Directly

At the latest Jan Sunwai, citizens from various parts of the city approached the Chief Minister with their grievances. Gupta heard the grievances and instructed the officials present there to take necessary actions regarding the matters.

Chief Minister said that governance should not be restricted to just receiving the grievances of the people. As per her, efforts should be made to resolve the problems of citizens in a set time period. Jan Sunwai has been organised as a direct channel of communication between citizens and administration.

Similar hearings for public grievances have been held previously as well. During the hearing conducted in January 2026, Gupta had heard the complaints of citizens and asked the officials to take them up and solve them.

Pensions, Education and Health Are Some Main Concerns

Earlier hearings of public grievances have seen people raising issues related to pension, education, health, Ayushman Bharat, properties, and regularisation. The departments were instructed to look into the matter and ensure that those who qualify for the benefit schemes of the government get the benefit.

This shows that the government is treating Jan Sunwai not just as a way of registering complaints. This mechanism is meant to help citizens raise their problems to the concerned government department.

Government Doors Are Open to Citizens

Gupta has time and again emphasised the importance of direct communication with citizens. In her recent message, she reiterated that the concerns of the Delhi citizens are the concerns of the government.

Public hearing process is also being seen as a tool for improving transparency and accountability as well as bringing down the gap between citizens and government officials.

Time-bound Grievance Resolution

The approach adopted by the Delhi government revolves around solving the complaints submitted. The government officials have been instructed to look into the cases and act upon them so that the citizen does not have to go from one office to another.

The process of public hearing stems from the fact that it is the policy of the government to make its administration more accessible and accountable to the people of Delhi.