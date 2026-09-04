A sea of pink flamingos has arrived at Thoothukudi's salt pans for the winter migration. Nearby, Perungulam wetlands see an early influx of migratory birds, but experts raise concerns over the deteriorating shoreline impacting feeding habits.

Flamingos Flock to Thoothukudi Salt Pans

Transforming the landscape into a vibrant sea of pink, a large number of flamingos have arrived at the salt pans along Thoothukudi’s East Coast Road as the winter migration season begins, attracting the attention of birdwatchers, nature enthusiasts and local residents. The flamingos have begun visiting the region in conjunction with the winter migration season.

The saltwater reservoirs and abundant food resources found in the salt pans have created an ideal environment for the birds, providing them with suitable conditions for feeding and resting during their seasonal movement.

Early Bird Arrivals at Perungulam Wetlands

Meanwhile, a large number of waterbirds have arrived at the wetlands and water bodies of Perungulam village in Thoothukudi district, with several migratory species, including birds believed to have come from Siberia, making an early appearance this year. The early arrival has drawn the attention of birdwatchers, nature enthusiasts, and residents, who have observed several species gathering around the water bodies.

The wetlands of Perungulam provide the birds with food, water, and suitable resting habitats during their migratory journey.

According to bird researcher Thomas Madhibalan of Muthu Nagar Nature Trust, Perungulam is distinct from several other wetlands in Tamil Nadu because its bird season begins much earlier. "Perungulam is unique in Tuticorin district. Here, the bird season starts only from July to October, whereas all the other ponds all over Tamil Nadu, the season starts only from October. That is why this place became unique and attracts more birds," Madhibalan told ANI.

He said Perungulam continues to retain water even as several other tanks in the region have dried up, making it an important refuge for birds from neighbouring districts. "All the other tanks are dried up except Perungulam. So, all the birds from all three districts come gathered in this pond for food and shelter," he said.

Madhibalan added that early migratory birds have also been arriving since mid-August, with several wader species already sighted in the area. "Already godwits, sandplovers, common sandpipers, wood sandpipers, and several other small migratory birds have arrived," he said.

Concerns Over Wetland's Deterioration

However, he raised concerns over the deteriorating shoreline of the water body, which he said could make it difficult for small wading birds to feed. "The main problem is that the shoreline is fully ruptured. Small wading birds find it difficult to feed on the banks of this Perungulam," Madhibalan said.

He stressed the ecological importance of the wetland and called for greater government attention and protection. "Perungulam is a very, very special place. It deserves all the government attention and protection," he said.

Environmental activists and bird enthusiasts have also urged authorities and residents to protect the wetland from pollution, encroachments, and other disturbances. The continued availability of water, aquatic vegetation, and prey makes Perungulam a crucial habitat for migratory birds and an important site for birdwatching and wildlife documentation.