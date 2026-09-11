Delhi Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man, Sohil, with 60.52 grams of heroin in Shahdara district. The accused, a daily wage labourer from UP, was intercepted near Shastri Park following specific intelligence.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Shahdara district police has arrested a 22-year-old alleged drug peddler and recovered 60.52 grams of heroin from his possession in Delhi, DCP Shahdara district RP Meena said on Friday.

The Arrest and Seizure

The accused, identified as Sohil, a resident of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly intercepted near Shastri Park in the Gandhi Nagar area on September 9 following specific intelligence about his movement. Police said he was expected to reach the area to deliver the contraband to a prospective receiver.

According to the police, the information was received by the ANTF/Shahdara team and was subsequently conveyed to Inspector Arjun Singh, in-charge of the unit. After the information was verified, a dedicated team was formed under his leadership and the supervision of ACP/Operations Shahdara Pavan Kumar.

The police team reached the identified location and maintained surveillance. At the indicated time, the team spotted a person matching the description provided by the informer and intercepted him.

During a search, 60.52 grams of heroin was allegedly recovered from a polythene kept in the pocket of Sohil’s jeans. Police also recovered a mobile phone from his possession.

Investigation and Suspect's Profile

Following the recovery, FIR No. 343/2026 was registered at Gandhi Nagar police station on September 9 under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. During the investigation, police arrested and interrogated the accused.

According to the police, Sohil disclosed the identity of the person from whom he allegedly procured the contraband. Police said raids were subsequently conducted at possible hideouts of the alleged supplier and receivers.

Investigators are also working to identify other persons allegedly involved in the supply and distribution network and trace the source and movement of the recovered heroin.

Police said Sohil is a daily-wage labourer and allegedly told investigators that financial difficulties brought him into contact with a person involved in supplying narcotic substances. He allegedly started selling contraband for monetary gain. As per the available police record, Sohil has no previous involvement in any criminal case.

The recovered 60.52 grams of heroin has been classified by police as an intermediate quantity. The mobile phone was also taken into possession as part of the investigation.

Further Investigation Underway

The Shahdara district police said it would continue intelligence-based operations against narcotics and focus on identifying and dismantling drug supply networks in the district. Further investigation into the alleged supplier, prospective receivers and the wider distribution network is underway.