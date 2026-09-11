BJP MLA Payal Shankar slammed the Telangana government for failing to address public issues, highlighting a Rs 15,000 crore backlog in student fee reimbursements and land disputes affecting 50 lakh people, criticising both Congress and BRS regimes.

BJP Criticises Government Inaction

BJP MLA Payal Shankar on Friday criticised the Telangana government for failing to address public concerns during the ongoing assembly session, highlighting massive backlogs in student fee reimbursements and widespread land disputes.

Speaking to ANI, Shankar charged that both the Congress and BRS regimes have left citizens struggling, pointing out that approximately five million people across the state are grappling with unresolved issues tied to their private and agricultural lands. He said, "The Telangana Assembly is in session, yet the serious issues affecting the people are not being properly discussed. Under both the BRS and Congress governments, the people of Telangana have continued to suffer. Around 50 lakh people are facing problems related to their private and agricultural land.”

Shankar further asserted that the opposition continues to press these issues on the floor of the house, but the government consistently dodges accountability and fails to provide answers. “Nearly Rs 15,000 crore in fee reimbursement remains pending, leaving thousands of students struggling. Some have been forced to discontinue their studies, while others are unable to receive their certificates even after completing their education. The BJP is continuously raising these issues in the Assembly, but the government is failing to provide proper answers," Payal Shankar added.

BRS Slams CM Revanth Reddy

On the other hand, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, condemning his leadership as callous and irresponsible following aggressive protests outside party K. Chandrashekar Rao's residence. "Revanth Reddy is callous, irresponsible and shameless. Instead of apologising to the people of Telangana, he has provoked a bunch of goons to burn the effigies and beat drums in front of KCR's home... I demand that Revanth Reddy tender an apology," Kumar told ANI.

CM Reddy Instructs Congress MLAs, Hits Back at BRS

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed all Congress MLAs to attend the ongoing Assembly session and raise the local issues in their respective Assembly Constituencies. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, in the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting held on Thursday, the Chief Minister thanked all the legislators for their unwavering support during 1,000 days of governance.

The CM said that all the legislators should be present in the house during the debates. The legislators were given a big mandate in the last elections, and everyone has to work hard to succeed politically in the future. CM Revanth Reddy warned that every Congress MLA’s performance will determine the success of the party, and their conduct will influence the chances of winning a second term in the next elections.

The Chief Minister also commended the legislators for strongly countering the opposition's conspiracy and exposing their plot against the government to the public. "The opposition BRS conspired to disrupt the assembly session. Even after losing power, the BRS refused to shed their arrogance. The opposition leaders abused police officials and also public representatives verbally," he said, as per the CMO.

CM Revanth Reddy took serious note of the deletion of the votes in the SIR and instructed all the legislators to protect the voting rights of the people. The Chief Minister pointed out that 15 crore adult voter names have gone missing across the country.

BRS MLAs Suspended from Assembly

Earlier on Wednesday, Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Wednesday suspended over 20 BRS MLAs for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for allegedly disrupting the House and raising slogans.

Suspended leaders include, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, deputy leader in the House T Harish Rao along with MLAs Anil Jadhav, G Jagdish Reddy, Kaushik Reddy, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Kova Lakshmi, Manik Rao, Chinta Prabhakar, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Marri Rajshekhar Reddy, Palla Rajeshwari Reddy, P Sabita Indira Reddy, Kalvakuntla Sanjay, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, D Sudheer Reddy, Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, Vijeyudu and KP Vivekananda. The suspension came amid a ruckus when the BRS demanded discussion on the adjournment motion by KTR. He had moved an adjournment motion in the Legislative Assembly seeking an immediate discussion on the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation in the state, including alleged threats against the Leader of the Opposition, K Chandrashekar Rao. (ANI)