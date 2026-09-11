BJP's Keya Ghosh attacked the TMC after Abhishek Banerjee's PA, Sumit Roy, was arrested by the CID in a land scam. Ghosh alleged extortion and intimidation of farmers, claiming the arrest from a Banerjee-linked location proves TMC's corruption.

BJP Accuses TMC of Corruption Over Aide's Arrest

BJP leader Keya Ghosh on Friday hit out at the Trinamool Congress following the arrest of Sumit Roy, personal assistant to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, in connection with an alleged land scam case in Jhargram.

Ghosh alleged that Roy, despite working for Abhishek Banerjee when he was an MP and not a part of the government, was involved in extortion and intimidating farmers to take over their land. "The point to consider is that the PA of Abhishek Banerjee, who was an MP but not even part of the government, was engaging in extortion. They were intimidating and threatening poor farmers and usurping their land. This has been proven," Ghosh said.

She further alleged that Roy's arrest from a location linked to Abhishek Banerjee raised serious questions. "What is shocking is that the CID arrested him from Abhishek Banerjee's residence," the BJP leader said.

Targeting the ruling TMC, Ghosh alleged that the arrest once again demonstrated the alleged corruption within the party. "Trinamool means a 'scam-tainted party'; Trinamool means a 'party riddled with corruption'; this has been proven once again," she said.

Arrest Follows Supreme Court Ruling

West Bengal CID arrested Roy on Thursday in connection with the alleged land scam in Jhargram, officials said. The arrest came after the Supreme Court earlier in the day declined to grant him anticipatory bail.

The case has been under investigation by the West Bengal CID. A court in the West Midnapore district had issued an arrest warrant against Roy on June 15. He subsequently approached the Calcutta High Court and later the Supreme Court seeking pre-arrest protection.

On August 6, the apex court permitted him to file a Special Leave Petition and stayed his arrest until the next hearing.

Opposition Leaders Demand Full Investigation

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee also termed Roy's arrest "long overdue" and alleged that he had been protected from action due to political patronage. "Sumit Roy's arrest was long overdue; it hadn't happened earlier because he had a protective shield. He has been involved in many dubious activities. We want the whole truth to come out," Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said in the Assembly that Roy was arrested by the CID from the TMC office at 121, Kalighat Road, after the Supreme Court's protection was withdrawn.

The BJP has demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged land scam and sought clarity on the role of other individuals in the case. Further details are awaited. (ANI)