Parliament is set for a busy day. The Lok Sabha will take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, while the Rajya Sabha is likely to consider the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Parliament is set for another crucial legislative day on Thursday, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, while the Rajya Sabha is likely to consider the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, along with the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Lok Sabha Agenda

According to the List of Business, the Lok Sabha will begin proceedings at 11 am with Question Hour, followed by the laying of papers by Ministers from the Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation.

The House will also receive two reports of the Standing Committee on External Affairs, including reports on "India's Role and Presence in the Arctic and Antarctic Regions" and the action taken by the government on recommendations relating to the future of India-Bangladesh relations.

Later in the day, members will take up matters under Rule 377 before discussing a statutory resolution moved by Sougata Ray, NK Premachandran and Dean Kuriakose seeking disapproval of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026. The House will subsequently consider and pass the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956.

Rajya Sabha to Consider Key Bills

In the Rajya Sabha, papers will be laid by ministers representing the Ministries of Culture, Earth Sciences, Communications, Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and External Affairs.

The Upper House will also table the same two reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs and hear statements from Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on the implementation of parliamentary committee recommendations.

The Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing. The Bill seeks to strengthen the legal framework against examination malpractices by enhancing punishments for paper leaks, increasing fines, providing for Special Task Forces to investigate examination-related offences, and establishing Special Fast Track Courts for time-bound trials.

The House is also scheduled to consider and pass the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to further amend the MSME Development Act, 2006.

Background on Examination Bill

The day's business comes a day after the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, following a marathon debate marked by sharp exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches over examination reforms, paper leaks and remarks made by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the discussion. The Bill was passed after Union Minister Jitendra Singh's reply to the debate and will now be taken up by the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)