Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary inaugurated an orientation for 2,451 new assistant professors for 211 new colleges. He urged them to work with dedication to strengthen the state's education system and shape the future of Bihar's youth.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday inaugurated the orientation programme for 2,451 newly appointed assistant professors across 211 newly created degree colleges in the state by lighting the ceremonial lamp at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister congratulated the newly appointed assistant professors and urged them to work with complete dedication, stating that they carry the vital responsibility of strengthening Bihar's education system and shaping the future of the upcoming generation. He noted that the role of teachers is not limited to imparting subject knowledge, but also extends to building the personality, mindset, and future of students, adding that quality education and extensive academic expansion will provide a new direction to the youth of Bihar.

Reviving Bihar's Glorious Academic Tradition

The Chief Minister said that Bihar has been a land of knowledge since ancient times, with great learning traditions like Nalanda and Vikramshila showing the path of wisdom to the entire world. He emphasised the need for Bihar to carry forward this glorious tradition with modern technology, quality education, and better academic facilities.

Focus on Educational Infrastructure

Highlighting the state's focus on educational infrastructure, he stated that Bihar has become the first state in the country to start 211 degree colleges in a single day, adding that the state's educational structure will be expanded further in the coming days to provide higher education facilities to more students. Choudhary further announced that to strengthen school education, 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools are being developed in the state. These schools will provide students with a better academic environment alongside coaching for competitive exams such as NEET and JEE, live classes, and 24x7 online tutor facilities to offer better opportunities for competitive exam preparation.

Ensuring Quality and Student Participation

Directing the newly appointed assistant professors to ensure that students attend college regularly and participate actively in classes, the Chief Minister said that merely increasing the number of colleges is not enough. He stressed that the true objective of establishing higher education institutions will be fulfilled only when students attend college regularly, interact with teachers, and utilise the available academic resources.

Enhancing Teacher Capacity with Global Training

He said that capacity building of teachers and education stakeholders is essential to improve the quality of education. To this end, an initiative will be undertaken to identify 100 professors and send them for training to world-renowned institutions, including Oxford. Opportunities will also be provided to interact and share experiences with educators and experts from top global institutions.

Commitment to a Modern, Quality-Driven Education System

He highlighted that the Bihar government has accorded top priority to education, allocating 21 per cent of the state's total budget to the sector, with the goal of creating an education system that is modern, quality-driven, and beneficial for students' futures.

Stating that there is no dearth of talent among Bihar's youth, the Chief Minister remarked that they require quality education, modern resources, and proper guidance. Calling upon the assistant professors to discharge their responsibilities with full dedication and commitment, he expressed confidence that their contribution would provide new strength to Bihar's higher education system.

The programme was also addressed by Higher Education Minister Sanjay Singh Tiger and Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor Deepak Kumar Singh.

During the event, Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor Deepak Kumar Singh welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting a sapling and a memento. Additional Secretary in the Government of India Rahul Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Jai Prakash Narayan University Prof. PK Bajpai, former Vice-Chancellor of Patna University Ras Bihari Singh, along with other professors and senior officials, were present on the occasion. (ANI)