DRDO has successfully developed indigenous Gallium Nitride (GaN) tech for next-gen radars and electronic warfare systems. A single indigenous GaN chip is 300 times faster than silicon, marking a milestone towards self-reliance in defence tech.

Indigenous GaN Tech for Next-Gen Defence

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully demonstrated and implemented indigenous advanced technology for high-frequency defence systems that can support next-generation radars and electronic warfare systems, revealed the Ministry of Defence's annual report for FY25-26.

The technology involves advanced components that help generate, amplify, receive and control high-frequency signals, with applications in radar, electronic warfare, communications, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and unmanned systems. “A single indigenous GaN chip, measuring 3.5 x 3 mm can deliver up to 30 watts of power and operate at speeds 300 times faster than silicon. Indigenous GaN Nitride Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) technology for application upto X band has been successfully demonstrated and implemented. Indigenously fabricated S-band GaN High Electron-Mobility (HEMT) power bars, power Amplifier, low noise Amplifier and switch MMICs have been designed, fabricated and demonstrated,” the MoD report said.

Advancements in GaN and SiC Technology

Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a semiconductor technology suited to high-frequency and high-power applications. A single indigenous GaN chip measuring 3.5 x 3 mm can deliver up to 30 watts of power and operate at speeds 300 times faster than silicon. GaN components are used in applications such as radar transmitters and electronic warfare jammers, which require high power, high frequency and compact components.

The latest development builds on work by the Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), a DRDO laboratory, which has developed indigenous processes for growing and manufacturing 4-inch-diameter Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafers and fabricating GaN HEMTs up to 150 Watts and MMICs up to 40 Watts for applications up to X-band frequencies.

The Ministry of Defence had earlier said GaN/SiC technology provides improved efficiency, reduced size and weight and enhanced performance, making it important for future combat systems, radars, electronic warfare systems and communications. Indigenous GaN-on-SiC-based MMICs with limited production capability have also been established at GAETEC, Hyderabad. The multifunctional MMICs cater to applications in strategic systems, space, aerospace and 5G and satellite communications, according to the earlier statement from MoD.

Push Towards Self-Reliance and Private Partnership

The development of commercially viable SiC and GaN-based MMIC technology was described by the ministry as a milestone towards self-reliance in semiconductor technology. The latest disclosure also comes against the backdrop of efforts under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative to develop indigenous GaN components for defence applications.

Under iDEX, a contract was signed with Agnit Semiconductors Private Limited for the design and development of advanced GaN semiconductors for next-generation wireless transmitters used in defence applications ranging from radars to electronic warfare jammers.

The Ministry of Defence had said that almost all GaN components were imported, with the technology being sensitive and cutting-edge and its export controlled and restricted by several countries.The proposal sought to design, develop and manufacture GaN components for defence applications in India using indigenous GaN technology, with the aim of strengthening domestic design and development capabilities and creating potential for defence exports. The contract was signed by then Additional Secretary (Defence Industries Production) and CEO, Defence Innovation Organisation, T Natarajan, with Agnit Semiconductors Private Limited in New Delhi on December 1, 2023, in the presence of Former Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and senior civil and military officials of the Ministry of Defence.(ANI)