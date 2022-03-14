Covid-19 vaccine for aged 12-14 years to begin from March 16

The condition of comorbidity of people aged 60 and above to receive a precautionary dose will be removed.

India to begin the vaccination of children between 12 to 14 years from March 16 as it extends its COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday. The condition of comorbidity of people aged 60 and above to receive a precautionary dose will be removed. Every one of that age can now take a booster shot.

The Health Minister, in its statement, said that the Centre, after due deliberations with scientific bodies, has decided to begin COVID-19 vaccination for the 12-13 years and 13-14 years age group (those born in 2008, 2009, and 2010. i.e. those who are already above 12 years of age) of the population from March 16, 2022.

Corbevax, produced by Biological Evans in Hyderabad, would be used to administer the Covid-19 vaccine for 12-14 years children.

The Union Health Minister tweeted and informed that he is happy to announce that the COVID-19 vaccination of children between the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 will begin from March 16. He also informed everyone above 60 would now get precaution doses.

The minister also urged the families of children and senior citizens (above 60) to get vaccinated.

