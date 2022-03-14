Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Covid-19 vaccine for aged 12-14 years to begin from March 16

    The condition of comorbidity of people aged 60 and above to receive a precautionary dose will be removed.

    Covid-19 vaccine for aged 12-14 years to begin from March 16 - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 3:10 PM IST

    India to begin the vaccination of children between 12 to 14 years from March 16 as it extends its COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday. The condition of comorbidity of people aged 60 and above to receive a precautionary dose will be removed. Every one of that age can now take a booster shot. 

    The Health Minister, in its statement, said that the Centre, after due deliberations with scientific bodies, has decided to begin COVID-19 vaccination for the 12-13 years and 13-14 years age group (those born in 2008, 2009, and 2010. i.e. those who are already above 12 years of age) of the population from March 16, 2022.

    Corbevax, produced by Biological Evans in Hyderabad, would be used to administer the Covid-19 vaccine for 12-14 years children.

    The Union Health Minister tweeted and informed that he is happy to announce that the COVID-19 vaccination of children between the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 will begin from March 16. He also informed everyone above 60 would now get precaution doses. 

     

     

    The minister also urged the families of children and senior citizens (above 60) to get vaccinated.

    Also Read: IMA President Exclusive: 'No need to panic if a new variant comes'

    Also Read: Novak Djokovic's stubborn stance on Covid vaccination sparks frenzy again

    Also Read: Over 5 crore teens in 15-18 age group administered first dose of COVID vaccine

     

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2022, 3:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HAL and Safran ink MoU for strategic cooperation for new chopper engines-dnm

    HAL and Safran ink MoU for strategic cooperation for new chopper engines

    Centre allows Sikh staff to wear Kirpan at airport - ADT

    Centre allows Sikh staff to wear Kirpan at airport

    Chhattisgarh ITBP ASI killed in IED blast in Bastar-dnm

    Chhattisgarh: ITBP ASI killed in IED blast in Bastar

    Kashmir Files: BJP chides Congress over Kashmiri Pandits controversy, doesn't understand history-dnm

    Kashmir Files: BJP chides Congress over Kashmiri Pandits controversy, ‘doesn’t understand history’

    Russia-Ukraine war: EAM Jaishankar to make statement in Parliament on Tuesday - ADT

    Russia-Ukraine war: EAM Jaishankar to make statement in Parliament on Tuesday

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Indian Wells: Alexander Zverev crashes out; critics ask German to take a break snt

    Indian Wells: Alexander Zverev crashes out; critics ask German to take a break

    HAL and Safran ink MoU for strategic cooperation for new chopper engines-dnm

    HAL and Safran ink MoU for strategic cooperation for new chopper engines

    The Kashmir Files Kerala Congress blames BJP for exodus tweets facts drb

    The Kashmir Files: Kerala Congress blames BJP for exodus; tweets 'facts’

    Centre allows Sikh staff to wear Kirpan at airport - ADT

    Centre allows Sikh staff to wear Kirpan at airport

    Chhattisgarh ITBP ASI killed in IED blast in Bastar-dnm

    Chhattisgarh: ITBP ASI killed in IED blast in Bastar

    Recent Videos

    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon
    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon