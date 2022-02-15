Novak Djokovic's stubborn stance on Covid vaccination sparks frenzy again

In an exclusive interview with BBC, World No.1 tennis star Novak Djokovic made an explosive claim stating he would rather miss out on future trophies than be forced to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has done it again. It's not about winning titles anymore for the Serbian, but about stirring controveries with his comments over getting the Covid-19 vaccine. In an explosive interview with BBC, the 34-year-old claimed that he would rather miss out on future trophies than be forced to take the jab, resulting in yet another public outrage.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was recently deported from Australia after the government cancelled his visa over his vaccination status, forcing the Serbian to miss the Australian Open 2022.

In an exclusive interview with BBC, Djokovic was asked if he would sacrifice taking part in future competitions like the French Open and Wimbledon over his stance on the vaccine. In response, the Serb said, "Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay."

Ahead of this year's Australian Open, Djokovic had obtained the necessary medical exemption to enter the country to participate in the first Grand Slam of the year as he had recovered from Covid-19 in December 2021. However, despite two successful court challenges, Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, had personally cancelled the 34-year-old's visa on the grounds that his presence could incite 'civil unrest' and encourage anti-vaccine sentiment.

World No.1, however, added that he should not be associated with the anti-vax movement but supported an individual's right to choose. He also suggested that he is keeping his mind open about the possibility of getting a vaccine in the future 'because we are all trying to find collectively, a best possible solution to end Covid'.

"I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus," Djokovic told BBC.

Following this explosive interview, tennis fans took to social media to voice their opinion. While some were not surprised over his statements following the recent drama ahead of the Australian Open 2022, there were a few who backed their hero for sticking to his stance over getting the vaccine jab.

Stating that these comments were expected from Djokovic when news of his granting an interview came to light, a Reddit user said, "It's really a shame that this will continue on; that his vaccination status will be the emphatic sideshow of future tournaments instead of the game and competition that we all truly enjoy."

"Whether you are proud of him for standing up and representing the 2-3% of players who aren't vaccinated, or you feel the opposite and see this as nothing more than a selfish move that allows the virus to continue on, it is unquestionably a sideshow for the sport of tennis," added the user.

Another Reddit user mocked the World No. 1's intelligence, stating, "Except for tennis playing, his intelligence level is below average. He is 'special'."

Meanwhile, frenzy also hit Twitter, where mixed opinions about what Djokovic said filled the micro-blogging site's feed. Here's a look at some of the comments shared: