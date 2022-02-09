  • Facebook
    Over 5 crore teens in 15-18 age group administered first dose of COVID vaccine

    The feat assumes significance as most states are resuming offline classes in schools and other educational institutions, while adolescents of 15-17 years age are most vulnerable to risk of severe disease and death due to the infection in the absence of vaccination.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 9:21 AM IST
    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said over 5 crore adolescents in the 15-18 age group have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the country. This indicates that over 67.5% adolescents of 15-17 years have been partially immunised in around five weeks from its commencement on January 3.

    In a tweet, Mandaviya said, “Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Great going, my young friends!”

    With the administration of more than 55.78 lakh vaccine doses in a span of 24 hours, the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have exceeded 170.21 crore (1,70,21,72,615), according to provisional reports till 7 am.

    The feat assumes significance as most states are resuming offline classes in schools and other educational institutions, while adolescents of 15-17 years age are most vulnerable to risk of severe disease and death due to the infection in the absence of vaccination.

    Assessment of data from the last two years shows 75% of deaths in all children due to Covid-19 are among 15-18 years. Besides, 10-15% of children between 15 and 18 years have comorbidities, which also puts them at greater risk, experts say.

    Since two doses of Covaxin are given in an interval of 28 days, over two crore youngsters who received the first dose of the vaccine during the first week of the programme are now due for their second dose.

    The Health Ministry has projected around 7.4 crore adolescents in the 15-17 age group across the country.

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also informed that insurance claims worth Rs 808 crore have been paid under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package’ (PMGKP) insurance scheme, launched on March 30, 2020, to families of 1,616 healthcare workers who died while being involved in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 9:21 AM IST
