    IMA President Exclusive: 'No need to panic if a new variant comes'

    Indian Medical Association president Dr Sahjanand speaks to Asianet Newsable and reassures that vaccination would help in containing any future variant of the Covid-19.

    IMA president Dr Sahjanand Prasad Singh speaks to Asianet Newsable on Coronavirus
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 19, 2022, 7:21 PM IST
    Within the medical fraternity, Dr Sahjanand Prasad Singh is known as the doctor of the poor. The renowned surgeon even today takes only Rs 50 from patients. Dr Sahjanand made headlines late last year when on December 28 he assumed charge of the prestigious Indian Medical Association. 

    As the wave of Omicron variant of Coronavirus shows signs of relenting, Asianet Newsable reached out to Dr Sahjanand to understand what to expect in the days to come as far as Coronavirus is concerned. Read on. 

    What is the current situation of Covid in the country?

    Covid has come to an end, except in some parts of the country. It was because of an aggressive vaccination drive. The increased vaccination has helped limit the intensity of the Covid-19 third wave. It was shorter and milder. The infected ones did not have to visit the hospital. He or she got cured staying at home. There is no need to be panic if any new variant comes. 

    Would vaccination help in case of future variants?

    There is no need to panic. Vaccination would help in containing any future variant of the Covid-19. 

    Many doctors lost their lives on duty during the second wave of Covid-19. They were also insecure about their lives. How could such a situation have been avoided? 

    The way the doctors' fraternity has put efforts during the peak of the pandemic is very commendable. We had issued directions that every doctor will have to open their clinic. Not a single clinic was closed during this period. We tried to assist the patients in whatever possible way we could. 

    The IMA had also issued the contact number of doctors and medical practitioners so that the needy persons can get help on-call also. We were prescribing the medicines over a phone call. This helped in reducing the crowd in hospitals. 

    We were sometimes feeling helpless, but we could not leave the patient unattended. We have lost many of our doctors while treating the patients. We have chosen this profession to serve mankind. 

    Lack of an adequate number of doctors present challenges to the country's healthcare system. How it can be bridged? 

    Efforts are being made to increase the number of doctors. In every state, around three to four government medical colleges are being opened. Almost all states are getting AIIMS Delhi-like hospitals. In the next two to three years, the scenario would change in the medical field. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very concerned about this issue. 

    Healthcare facilities in most rural areas are a distant dream. How will IMA bridge the gap?   

    In the last couple of years, the health facilities have been improved in the rural areas. Now, you do not need to go to a bigger town for check-ups and lab tests. It is being done at block-level hospitals. The scenario can be changed if each doctor takes up about 2-3 villages. Medical practitioners should launch 'Chalo Gaon ki Taraf' (head towards the village) programme. 

    What would be the focal point during your tenure?

    I would try my best to ensure that doctors need not go on strike. Because it is ultimately the poor patients who have to bear the difficulties. 

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2022, 7:22 PM IST
