On Rajiv Gandhi's 82nd birth anniversary, Congress leaders led by Jairam Ramesh recalled his key contributions to youth empowerment, including lowering the voting age to 18, education reforms, and pioneering India's IT revolution.

Marking the 82nd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday highlighted the late leader's transformative contributions to empowering India's youth. Emphasising the current youth sentiment across the country, Ramesh noted that Rajiv Gandhi's vision established foundational reforms that continue to drive young Indians today.

Outlining key milestones from Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as Prime Minister, Ramesh, in a post on X, recalled that he lowered the voting age, institutionalised National Youth Day, reformed education, strengthened youth networks and pioneered the IT revolution. Today as we celebrate his 82nd birth anniversary and given the youth ferment across the country it is important to recall that it was Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who - 1. Gave 18 year olds the right to vote by reducing the minimum voting age from 21 years by amending the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 20, 2026

Jairam Ramesh Outlines Key Contributions

He added that Gandhi lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 years through a Constitutional amendment, and declared January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, as National Youth Day. Ramesh further listed five key initiatives: "It is important to recall that it was Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who: 1. Gave 18-year-olds the right to vote by reducing the minimum voting age from 21 years by amending the Constitution 2. Declared Jan 12th, which is Swami Vivekananda's birthday, as National Youth Day 3. Produced the New Education Policy of 1988 that, among many other innovations, established the nationwide network of Navodaya Vidyalayas. 4. Set up the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan covering all districts (since renamed as MY Bharat). 5. Led India decisively into the IT era, creating millions of new employment opportunities."

Congress Leaders Pay Tribute on Sadbhavana Diwas

Congress leaders led by CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also offered floral tributes at the memorial of the former Prime Minister, described as the "architect of modern India".

In a post on X, Congress wrote, "Rajiv Gandhi ji, the architect of modern India, is being remembered by the entire country today." Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other party leaders and workers were also present at Veer Bhumi to pay homage.

Remembering Rajiv Gandhi on "Sadbhavana Diwas", Kharge in a post on X said, "Today, on Sadbhavana Diwas, we remember Rajiv Gandhi, a visionary leader who awakened hope in millions and helped prepare India for the promise of the 21st century."

"His legacy lives on in the transformative changes he championed and in his enduring faith in India's youth, technological progress and the power of new ideas," he added. Kharge said the most meaningful tribute to Rajiv Gandhi would be to "strengthen India's timeless spirit of empathy, harmony and reconciliation, while nurturing intellectual freedom, innovation and the aspirations of our young people. We pay our deepest respects on his birth anniversary and remember his tremendous contribution to the nation."

On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said his political tenure was short, but his contributions were significant. "Rajiv Gandhi's political tenure was short, but his contributions were very large. He took many revolutionary steps, including those for Panchayati Raj, the IT revolution, and reducing the voting age to 18. If Rajiv were present today, we would have been number one in Artificial Intelligence," Baghel told reporters.

A Transformative Tenure

Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984 at the age of 40, following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He remained in office till December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

His government's Computer and IT Policy reduced import duties on computers and software, laying the foundation for India's information technology growth. In 1988, his government's policies helped establish the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), boosting the country's software industry. (ANI)