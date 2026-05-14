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Breaking News: VD Satheesan Named Kerala Chief Minister By Congress

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 14 2026, 02:01 PM IST
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The Congress party has officially announced V.D. Satheesan as the new Chief Minister of Kerala after the CLP meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. The decision ends days of suspense in the UDF camp following a strong election victory. Senior leaders backed Satheesan, citing his leadership role and public connect in the state.In this video:0:00 – V.D. Satheesan Named Kerala CM1:00 – CLP Meeting & High Command Role Explained2:00 – Political Implications & Future Government Formation

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