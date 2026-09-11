A ceremony was held in Ghazipur, UP, to mark the 61st martyrdom anniversary of CQMH Abdul Hamid, a Param Vir Chakra awardee. Union Minister Sanjay Seth paid homage to the 1965 war hero, who single-handedly destroyed 7 Pakistani Patton tanks.

Commemorative Ceremony in Ghazipur

A solemn commemorative ceremony was held in Dhamupur village, Ghazipur, to mark the 61st martyrdom anniversary of Company Quartermaster Havildar (CQMH) Abdul Hamid, Param Vir Chakra (Posthumous), a legendary soldier of the 4 GRENADIERS who made the supreme sacrifice during the Indo-Pak War of 1965. According to a press release, Union Minister Sanjay Seth paid homage to the national hero and laid a wreath in his honour.

The ceremony was also attended by the General Officer Commanding, Purva Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Sub Area; Commandant, 39 Gorkha Training Centre; Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav, Param Vir Chakra (Retired); senior military officers; serving personnel; veterans; civil dignitaries; and members of the martyr’s family.

Hero of Dhamupur

Born in Dhamupur village, in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, CQMH Abdul Hamid served with 4 GRENADIERS. His extraordinary courage, unwavering resolve and supreme sacrifice remain an enduring testimony to the finest traditions of the Indian Army.

The Hero of Asal Uttar

On 10 September 1965, during the Battle of Asal Uttar in the Khem Karan Sector, enemy forces launched a major armoured assault spearheaded by Patton tanks. Amid intense enemy fire, CQMH Abdul Hamid took up a highly vulnerable yet tactically vital position with his jeep-mounted 106 mm recoilless rifle.

Displaying exceptional battlefield acumen and conspicuous bravery, he engaged the advancing enemy armour with remarkable accuracy, destroying several tanks and playing a decisive role in blunting the enemy’s assault. Undeterred by the heavy fire directed at his position, he continued to engage the enemy until he made the supreme sacrifice. His unparalleled courage and devotion to duty embody the timeless military ethos of “Service Before Self.”

The nation will forever remember CQMH Abdul Hamid, PVC (Posthumous), whose valour continues to inspire generations of Indians. The nation salutes Param Vir Abdul Hamid, born in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, who wrote the story of victory in the 1965 war by single-handedly destroying 7 Pakistani Patton tanks in Punjab, the press release stated.