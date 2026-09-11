BHU's Horticulturist Unit has launched a year-long wildlife survey (Sep 2026-Sep 2027) to document campus biodiversity. Students, staff, and residents can submit photos of amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals via a Google Form.

The Horticulturist Unit of Banaras Hindu University has launched a year-long ‘Bird and Wildlife Survey’ to document the diversity and distribution of wildlife across the main BHU campus and the IIT premises, with submissions open through September 2027.

For the survey, the Horticulturist Unit has issued a Google Form through which members of the University community can share photographs of wildlife spotted on the campus, their location on Google Maps, and other relevant details.

About the Survey

The survey is being conducted from September 1, 2026, to September 30, 2027. Students, teachers, non-teaching staff, campus residents, and other members of the University community can participate in the survey.

Photographs and information related to amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals can be submitted for the survey.

Information about each wildlife observation must be submitted separately through the form. Participants will be required to provide the common name of the wildlife species, scientific name (if known), date and time of photography, location, and a screenshot of the observation site on Google Maps.

Rewards and Recognition

A certificate will be provided for each valid submission. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best selected photographs in each category. Selected photographs are also proposed to be included, along with the names of the photographers, in the BHU Biodiversity Book.

Submission Guidelines

Before uploading photographs, participants should ensure that the photographs are clear, original, and personally taken within the BHU campus. Photographs obtained from the internet, social media, books, publications, or any other source must not be uploaded.

Participants should avoid disturbing, catching, feeding, chasing, or otherwise interfering with wildlife while taking photographs.

Wherever possible, photographs with a resolution of approximately 1600 × 2400 pixels or higher should be uploaded.

The University community is encouraged to actively participate in this initiative and contribute to documenting the rich biodiversity of the BHU campus, said the college. (ANI)