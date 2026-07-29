COAS General Dhiraj Seth visited the Eastern Theatre on July 28-29, reviewing the security situation in Manipur and the operational readiness of various army formations. He also attended the opening of the Durand Cup's Imphal leg.

General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), undertook a two-day visit to formations of the Eastern Theatre on July 28 and 29. During the visit, the COAS reviewed the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness and ongoing initiatives aimed at promoting peace, stability and development across the region. The COAS was also given an update on ongoing flood relief operations.

Manipur Security Review

On July 28, the COAS reviewed the security situation in Manipur and the operational preparedness of Inspector General Assam Rifles (South), Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) and the Red Shield Division, according to a release. He reviewed the coordinated efforts of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles towards maintaining a secure and stable environment in the State.

The COAS also witnessed the extensive nation-building and community outreach initiatives being undertaken by the formations and Assam Rifles. He interacted with troops deployed in the area and commended them for their professionalism, dedication and steadfast commitment under challenging conditions.

COAS Attends Durand Cup Opening

The COAS also attended the opening ceremony of the Imphal leg of the 135th Indian Oil Durand Cup at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal. The occasion was graced by the Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Yumnam K Singh and other senior civil and military dignitaries, the release said.

The Durand Cup, popularly known as Desh Ka Cup, continues to serve as an important platform for nurturing sporting talent and fostering national integration. The presence of the COAS reaffirmed the Indian Army's commitment to promoting sport as a means of uniting communities, engaging the youth and strengthening the enduring bonds between the people of the North East and Indian football.

Final Review and Conclusion of Visit

The release further said the visit culminated with a security review of Dao Division and Spearhead Division on July 29. The COAS was briefed on the operational environment and the formations' preparedness and ongoing flood relief operations. He exhorted all ranks for the support being extended to the civil administration.

The visit underscored the Indian Army's commitment to maintaining operational readiness, promoting peace, stability and aid to the civil authorities across the North East. (ANI)