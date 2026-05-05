CM Yogi Inaugurates ₹14 Cr Bridge in Gorakhpur | Big Infra Boost

In Gorakhpur, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a ₹14 crore two-lane over-water bridge in the Taramandal area. The project aims to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion, adding to the city’s rapid infrastructure push under multiple development initiatives.0:00 - ₹14 crore bridge inaugurated in Gorakhpur1:00 - Taramandal area to benefit from better road access 1:50 - "Such projects key to public convenience and progress"

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