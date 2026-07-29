Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma welcomes the Public Examinations Amendment Bill, calling it a historic step by the Modi government to protect the youth's future, curb paper leaks and cheating, and ensure a fair, merit-based examination system.

Welcoming the 'Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026' passed in the Lok Sabha, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma described it as a historic and far-reaching step that reinforces the dreams of millions of the country's youth, honours their years of hard work, and strengthens faith in a fair competitive examination system, as per the release.

A Firm Resolve Against Malpractices

CM Sharma stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government has once again made it clear that there is no place in 'New India' for those who jeopardise the future of the youth.

The Chief Minister remarked that this amendment bill represents a firm resolve to safeguard the interests of talented and hardworking youth. It will effectively and strictly curb issues such as paper leaks, cheating, organised examination mafias, and other unethical activities, thereby strengthening the sanctity and credibility of competitive examinations.

He noted that the bill would further instil confidence in every student and candidate that their success will be based solely on their merit, capability, discipline, and hard work, rather than on any irregularities or corrupt systems.

Cornerstone of Good Governance

He added that under PM Modi's leadership, the Central Government has established good governance, transparency, and accountability as the cornerstones of the administrative system over the past few years; this amendment bill is a result of that very visionary approach.

Pivotal for 'Viksit Bharat'

The Chief Minister emphasised that the talent, energy, and innovation of the youth are the greatest assets in building a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). Therefore, any injustice regarding their hard work is unacceptable. This bill will further strengthen public trust in the education and recruitment systems.

He added that the state government is also committed to making competitive examinations completely fair, transparent, and technology-enabled, and has been taking consistent, effective measures to achieve this.

Extending his heartfelt appreciation to PM Modi and the Central Government for this historic and visionary decision, the Chief Minister stated that the bill would play a pivotal role in realising the resolve of a 'Viksit Bharat' while safeguarding the bright future of millions of the country's youth. (ANI)