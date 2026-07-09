A CISF Head Constable rescued seven cobra snakes from a residential quarter in Jharkhand. In another incident in Odisha, a rescue team saved at least 30 baby cobras from a nest and released them into a nearby forest.

CISF Jawan Rescues Seven Cobras in Jharkhand

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Head Constable has rescued seven cobra snakes from a Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) residential quarter in Maithon, Jharkhand, ensuring the safety of the residents, the CISF said on Thursday.

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According to the CISF, Head Constable (HC) / Fire Chandra Kumar Shukla of the CISF Unit at DVC Maithon carried out the rescue operation. All seven cobras were rescued and later released into their natural habitat, it said in a X post on Thursday.

CISF Personnel Safely Rescued Seven Cobra Snakes Demonstrating remarkable courage and professionalism, HC/Fire Chandra Kumar Shukla of CISF Unit DVC Maithon safely rescued seven cobra snakes from a DVC employee's residential quarter, ensuring the safety of the residents while… pic.twitter.com/oA8X1x3dDm — CISF (@CISFHQrs) July 9, 2026

30 Baby Cobras Rescued in Odisha

Earlier, on June 27, in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, in a significant wildlife rescue operation, at least 30 baby cobras were safely rescued from beneath a wood-apple tree near a residence and later released into a nearby forest by a snake rescue team.

The incident occured when a resident of Athshil village spotted a large adult cobra coming out from near a wood-apple (bael) tree close to a house. The villager also noticed what appeared to be eggs near the tree and immediately alerted the local snake helpline.

Following the alert, rescuer Krushna Chandra Gochhayat from the Forest Department reached the spot and conducted a careful inspection. After digging around the area beneath the tree, he discovered a nest containing newly hatched baby cobras.

Rescuer's Account

"I rescue animals and have received professional training from the forest department. At around 2:00 PM, I received a call. They said, 'Please come and check; a large cobra has come out from under our bael (wood-apple) tree and moved away," Krushna said.

Providing further details of the rescue operation, he said that the discovery happened after he carefully inspected the area beneath the tree following the initial alert.

"When I arrived and inspected the area under the tree, I noticed some broken bricks. I started digging there and discovered a group of baby cobras--about 25 to 30 of them. I rescued all of them and released them into the nearby forest," he said.

"The mother snake had already left. These babies had just hatched from their eggs, so they didn't follow the mother and stayed behind. I safely removed them and released them into the forest," Krushna said.

All the venomous baby snakes were carefully rescued one by one to ensure the safety of both villagers and the reptiles. The rescued snakes were later released into a nearby forest. (ANI)