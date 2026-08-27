Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Gujarat Vidyapith graduates to set goals for the nation and society. He advised focusing on the worthiness of goals, not the outcome, and spoke on education's role. Shah also offered support to Nepal after floods.

Set goals for nation, not self: Shah to graduates

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged graduates of Gujarat Vidyapith to set goals not only for themselves but also for the country, society, the poor and the people, and to focus on whether a goal is worth pursuing rather than worrying about whether it will be achieved.

Shah was addressing the 72nd convocation ceremony of Gujarat Vidyapith, where he advised the graduating students to set a clear goal before leaving the institution and pursue it without being burdened by doubts about the eventual outcome.

"A very prominent person once told me that one should not think about whether the work will be accomplished or not. One should only think about whether it is worth doing or not. After setting a goal in life, the student will step out of the Vidyapith, and second, that the goal should not be set for oneself but for the country, society, the poor, and the people...," he said.

Education for nation-building

Shah said education should promote coordination between the hand, heart and mind and contribute to the reconstruction of the nation.

"The coordination of hand, heart, and mind, and through the coordination of all three, the reconstruction of the nation," Shah said.

He said education should equip the hand with skills, the heart with sensitivity and the mind with the ability to accept not only knowledge but also wisdom.

"A mind filled only with knowledge creates arrogance, while a mind that has both knowledge and wisdom generates humility and scholarship," Shah said.

Shah offers support to flood-hit Nepal

Earlier, Shah had expressed concern over the devastation caused by flash floods in Nepal and said the Government of India stood with the neighbouring country during the crisis.

In a social media post, Shah described the situation in Nepal as "extremely heartbreaking" and offered his condolences to the families who had lost their loved ones in the disaster.

"The devastation caused by the floods in Nepal is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with those families who have lost their loved ones in this disaster. In this hour of crisis, the Government of India stands with Nepal," Shah said. (ANI)