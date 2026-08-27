Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Punjab on August 28. He will celebrate Raksha Bandhan with farmers, pay obeisance at the Golden Temple and Gurdwara Baba Bakala Sahib, and discuss farm issues at a 'Kisan Chaupal'.

Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to visit Punjab on August 28 to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and Rakhar Punia with farmers and participate in various religious and public programmes as per official information.

Minister's Itinerary and Engagements

During his one-day visit, Chouhan is scheduled to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar and the historic Gurdwara Baba Bakala Sahib. He will also participate in the Rakhar Punia celebrations and interact with farmers at a special 'Kisan Chaupal' in Umra Nangal village of Baba Bakala. The Rakhar Punia fair at Baba Bakala Sahib holds special significance in Sikh history. It is associated with the revelation of the ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, on the day of Raksha Bandhan in 1664. Every year, lakhs of devotees gather at the historic site to pay their respects.

Detailed Schedule for August 28

According to the official schedule, Chouhan will reach Amritsar on the morning of August 28 and first visit the Golden Temple to offer prayers. Later, he will proceed to Umra Nangal village, where he will interact with farmers and discuss agriculture-related issues and government welfare schemes. The Union Minister will visit Gurdwara Baba Bakala Sahib and later attend the main Rakhar Punia programme and depart for Bhopal from Amritsar late in the afternoon.

About the Festivals

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters. Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind. This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 28.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts. (ANI)