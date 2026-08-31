Chhattisgarh is set to become a key contributor to India's critical minerals supply chain, with significant reserves of lithium, graphite, and rare earth elements. The state is auctioning five mineral blocks, balancing development with environmental care.

CM Highlights State's Potential and Green Commitment Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called upon investors to actively participate in the auction process and leverage the state's significant mineral potential. "So far, 65 mineral blocks have been auctioned in Chhattisgarh, with an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 4 lakh crore, underscoring the state's growing importance in India's critical mineral landscape," he said in the release.The Chief Minister said minerals such as lithium, graphite and rare earth elements are crucial for batteries, energy storage, electronics, drones, defence equipment and advanced manufacturing. He highlighted that the state is pursuing mineral development while also prioritising environmental conservation.According to the state government, despite ongoing mining activities, Chhattisgarh's Forest cover has increased by 1.22 per cent, reflecting its focus on balancing mineral development with environmental protection.Chhattisgarh has significant potential for several critical minerals, with lithium and rare earth elements identified in the Katghora and Bastar regions, while Balrampur holds potential for graphite, vanadium and gallium. Nickel and chromium have also been identified in other parts of the state. Over the past two and a half years, 40 exploration projects have been initiated, while more than 2,800 kilometres of geological surveys have been completed across the state, as per the release. New Digital Portals for Welfare and Transparency During the roadshow, CM Sai launched the 'e-Ret Sangwari' and 'Tin' portals. The 'e-Ret Sangwari' portal is aimed at creating a simple and transparent mechanism for supplying sand at concessional rates to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The 'Tin' portal, launched in Dantewada, seeks to ensure fair prices for produce from tribal families engaged in tin-related activities while bringing greater transparency to the trading process. The event also witnessed the signing of MoUs for financial assistance in the mining sector and training in corundum cutting and polishing. Union Government's Push for Self-Reliance and Reforms Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey said achieving self-reliance in critical and strategic minerals is vital to strengthening India's economic and strategic capabilities. He encouraged investors, young entrepreneurs and startups to tap into the growing opportunities in the sector. He also stressed the need to balance sustainable and responsible mining with environmental conservation and the interests of local communities.Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu said the benefits of mineral block auctions should translate into tangible outcomes through increased exploration, investment, processing, value addition and employment generation. He also stressed the need for planned development of civic infrastructure in mining areas, including housing, transportation, drinking water, healthcare and education facilities.According to the release, Keshav Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Government of India, said the auction process for 88 critical and strategic mineral blocks has been initiated so far, with 56 blocks successfully auctioned. He noted that the Katghora Lithium and Rare Earth Element block in Chhattisgarh was the first lithium-bearing mineral block to be auctioned in India. He added that a range of reforms, including time-bound approvals, milestone-based compliance and a unified mining portal, have been introduced to enhance transparency and make the auction process more investor-friendly.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Chhattisgarh is set to emerge as a key contributor to India's strategic supply chain for critical minerals, which are vital for advanced technologies across sectors such as defence, clean energy, electric vehicles, batteries, electronics, and artificial intelligence. The state has considerable potential for critical minerals, including lithium, graphite, rare earth elements, tungsten, vanadium, and gallium.According to the release, Chhattisgarh's mineral wealth and investment opportunities were highlighted at a roadshow held in Naya Raipur, Raipur, by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, ahead of the eighth tranche of auctions for critical and strategic mineral blocks. The latest tranche comprises 20 mineral blocks spread across seven states, including five blocks in Chhattisgarh.Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called upon investors to actively participate in the auction process and leverage the state's significant mineral potential. "So far, 65 mineral blocks have been auctioned in Chhattisgarh, with an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 4 lakh crore, underscoring the state's growing importance in India's critical mineral landscape," he said in the release.The Chief Minister said minerals such as lithium, graphite and rare earth elements are crucial for batteries, energy storage, electronics, drones, defence equipment and advanced manufacturing. He highlighted that the state is pursuing mineral development while also prioritising environmental conservation.According to the state government, despite ongoing mining activities, Chhattisgarh's Forest cover has increased by 1.22 per cent, reflecting its focus on balancing mineral development with environmental protection.Chhattisgarh has significant potential for several critical minerals, with lithium and rare earth elements identified in the Katghora and Bastar regions, while Balrampur holds potential for graphite, vanadium and gallium. Nickel and chromium have also been identified in other parts of the state. Over the past two and a half years, 40 exploration projects have been initiated, while more than 2,800 kilometres of geological surveys have been completed across the state, as per the release.During the roadshow, CM Sai launched the 'e-Ret Sangwari' and 'Tin' portals. The 'e-Ret Sangwari' portal is aimed at creating a simple and transparent mechanism for supplying sand at concessional rates to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The 'Tin' portal, launched in Dantewada, seeks to ensure fair prices for produce from tribal families engaged in tin-related activities while bringing greater transparency to the trading process. The event also witnessed the signing of MoUs for financial assistance in the mining sector and training in corundum cutting and polishing.Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey said achieving self-reliance in critical and strategic minerals is vital to strengthening India's economic and strategic capabilities. He encouraged investors, young entrepreneurs and startups to tap into the growing opportunities in the sector. He also stressed the need to balance sustainable and responsible mining with environmental conservation and the interests of local communities.Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu said the benefits of mineral block auctions should translate into tangible outcomes through increased exploration, investment, processing, value addition and employment generation. He also stressed the need for planned development of civic infrastructure in mining areas, including housing, transportation, drinking water, healthcare and education facilities.According to the release, Keshav Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Government of India, said the auction process for 88 critical and strategic mineral blocks has been initiated so far, with 56 blocks successfully auctioned. He noted that the Katghora Lithium and Rare Earth Element block in Chhattisgarh was the first lithium-bearing mineral block to be auctioned in India. He added that a range of reforms, including time-bound approvals, milestone-based compliance and a unified mining portal, have been introduced to enhance transparency and make the auction process more investor-friendly.