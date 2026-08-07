Uttarakhand is fast-tracking parking projects at Karnaprayag and Simli to ease traffic on Char Dham routes. The facilities will provide 52 parking spaces and improve travel, safety and local business activity.

With so many pilgrims and tourists visiting during the Char Dham Yatra every year, the Uttarakhand government has increased the pace of improving the infrastructure along the Char Dham route. The government has expedited the process of constructing parking facilities in Karnaprayag and Simli in an effort to reduce roadside parking and decrease traffic jams.

Detailed Financial Committee (DFC) met today at Housing Department Secretary Dr R. Rajesh Kumar’s office to discuss both projects. The officials went over financial details, technical plans and construction aspects of these projects.

Parking at Karnaprayag to Hold 22 Vehicles

The project in Karnaprayag will cost around Rs 373.75 lakh and will have parking capacity for 22 four-wheelers. Besides the parking lot, the project includes a commercial hall on the ground floor. Currently, the roadside parking in the market of Karnaprayag often creates traffic problems, especially during the Char Dham period. The new parking place will provide visitors with a place to park their vehicles and relieve the traffic situation in the market area.

Simli Project Addressing Major Congestion

The Simli parking project, costing Rs 398.85 lakh, will have provision for 30 four-wheelers. The Simli junction lies on NH-07. It is an important junction as it connects the routes leading to the Char Dham yatra, and Shri Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra and Gairsain.

There is congestion on the roads during pilgrimages and other big events. The roadside parking only increases the congestion. Thus, the need for such a project to improve traffic management.

Government Encourages Timely Completion of Projects

During the DFC meeting, the following aspects were discussed like site selection, traffic survey, capacity of vehicles, cost of project, and design and technical aspects. The members of the District Level Development Authority, Chamoli, and other officers attended the meeting.

Dr R. Rajesh Kumar instructed the departments to take care of all the administrative and technical procedures so that there would be no delay in starting construction.

Project for Pilgrims and Local Economy

These two projects have been considered by the government as part of the larger efforts towards improving the infrastructure in the area around the Char Dham pilgrimage paths. In addition to the provision of the parking spaces, the main objective is to organize traffic, increase convenience of the pilgrims and facilitate local economic activities.

As noted by Dr Kumar, the two projects will be helpful not only for providing parking areas. They are meant to facilitate traveling and improve traffic management.