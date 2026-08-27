The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has appointed Chirag Bhanu Singh as a new Judge. Bhupesh Sharma and Yogesh Jaswal have been appointed as Additional Judges for a two-year term. The appointments were notified by the Central Government on Thursday.

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has got a new Judge and two Additional Judges, with the Central Government notifying the appointments on Thursday. According to a press release, the Ministry of Law & Justice, in a notification issued by the Department of Justice, said the President, exercising powers under Article 217 and Article 224 of the Constitution, has appointed Chirag Bhanu Singh as a Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Bhupesh Sharma, currently Registrar General of the High Court, and Yogesh Jaswal, currently District & Sessions Judge, Sirmaur, have been appointed Additional Judges of the High Court for a period of two years. All three will take charge with effect from the date they assume office.

Chirag Bhanu Singh

As per the release, Chirag Bhanu Singh is a graduate of Vallabh Post Graduate College, Mandi, and studied law at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla. Enrolled with the High Court Bar Association, Shimla, in 1994, he practised civil, criminal, constitutional, and service matters before being appointed Additional District & Sessions Judge in 2007. He served as Deputy Advocate General for Himachal Pradesh from 2003 and was part of the Indian judicial delegation led by the Chief Justice of India to Australia in 2009 on protecting rights and promoting access to justice. Over the years he has served as a Judge of the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Court, District & Sessions Judge, Chamba, Legal Remembrancer-cum-Principal Secretary (Law) to the State Government from February 2013, Principal Secretary (Lokayukta) and Human Rights Commission, Registrar (Judicial-I) of the Supreme Court of India on two occasions, Director of the State Judicial Academy, and OSD to the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh. He was District & Sessions Judge, Bilaspur, from June 2023 to October 2025, before taking over as District & Sessions Judge, Kangra, at Dharamshala, where he has been posted since.

Bhupesh Sharma

Bhupesh Sharma, a law graduate of the Faculty of Law, Himachal Pradesh University, joined the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service in July 1996 as Sub Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate at Kangra, Dharamshala. He subsequently served at Mandi, Shimla, and Sarkaghat, and was promoted to Civil Judge (Senior Division)-cum-Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in October 2004, with postings at Sunder Nagar and Solan. He was promoted to Additional District & Sessions Judge in March 2012, taking charge at the Fast Track Court, Hamirpur, and later assumed charge as Special Judge, CBI, Shimla, in April 2014. On being posted as District & Sessions Judge joined the Kinnaur Civil and Sessions Division at Rampur Bushahr in December 2014, and went on to serve as District & Sessions Judge at Hamirpur, Solan, Una, and Shimla. He was transferred and posted as Registrar General of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh on October 4, 2024, a post he holds to date.

Yogesh Jaswal

According to the release, Yogesh Jaswal was born on 2nd March 1967 in the village of Ambota in Tehsil Amb, District Una, and received his education at Shimla. He completed his LLB from Himachal Pradesh University in 1991 and practised civil, criminal and revenue matters at Shimla before joining the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service in July 1996 as Sub-Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate at Hamirpur, with later postings at Rohru, Palampur and Kasauli. He was promoted to Civil Judge (Senior Division) in 2004 and to Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in 2005, and later served as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Lahaul & Spiti, at Kullu. Elevated to the Higher Judicial Service in January 2013, he served as Additional District & Sessions Judge at Shimla and Ghumarwin, and was promoted to District & Sessions Judge in 2016, serving at Kinnaur (Rampur Bushahr) and Chamba. He has since served as Presiding Officer, Labour Court-cum-Industrial Tribunal (2018), District & Sessions Judge, Kangra at Dharamshala (2021), Registrar of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh (till January 2024), Presiding Officer, Labour Court-cum-Industrial Tribunal, Shimla, and Director of the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Academy, Shimla, from May 2024. He was most recently posted as District & Sessions Judge, Sirmaur, at Nahan, in April 2025.