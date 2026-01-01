The ACB registered a disproportionate assets case against Bojja Jaya Raju, an official of the Mines & Geology Dept in Telangana. Searches at eight locations revealed assets worth over Rs 3.06 crore, including property, cash, and gold.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Warangal Range, on Thursday registered a case of disproportionate assets to the known sources of income against Bojja Jaya Raju, Assistant Director, Mines & Geology Department, Jayashankar Bhupalpally District, who was holding Full Additional Charge (FAC) of Deputy Director, Mines & Geology Department, Warangal. Raju is alleged to have acquired assets by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service. As it is an offence punishable under Section 13(1)(b) r/w 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), preliminary searches were conducted on Thursday at eight places relating to the accused officer, his relatives and associates, according to ACB.

Assets Seized During Raids

During the searches, several property documents and assets were identified including one G+2 Building at Boduppal, Hyderabad, valued at approximately Rs.40,00,000; one Flat at KPHB Colony, Hyderabad, valued at approximately Rs.32,81,000; five plots, including two plots at Keesara and one plot each at Thungathurthy, Toopran and Suryapet, valued at approximately Rs. 15,77,469-; agricultural land admeasuring 3.21 acres, valued at approximately Rs.8,00,000; net cash of Rs. 10,03,640; LIC and Max Life savings amounting to approximately Rs. 19,86,104; three four-wheelers and two two-wheelers, valued at approximately Rs.40,00,000; Post Office Savings amounting to approximately Rs.20,86,175; gold ornaments weighing 629 grams, valued at approximately Rs.37,23,430; household articles valued at approximately Rs. 10,67,740 and bank balances in three accounts amounting to approximately Rs.71,27,619, ACB said.

Probe Reveals Driver's Involvement

During the course of searches and preliminary enquiry, based on the information available in the mobile phone of Sattunuri Yadaiah, driver of the accused officer, and the transaction details examined so far, it was prima facie found that an amount of approximately Rs.24.80 lakh was transferred through multiple transactions from the bank account of the driver to the bank account of the daughter of the accused officer.

During the course of enquiry, the driver has stated that the said amount was allegedly collected from persons involved in sand transportation and related activities and transferred to the account of the daughter of the accused officer. Further investigation is underway to verify the source, nature and purpose of the said transactions and the alleged illegal gratification.

Total Assets Valued at Over Rs 3 Crore

According to the ACB, the total value of the assets identified so far is approximately Rs. 3,06,53,177. Further verification regarding additional assets is underway. The market value of the above immovable properties is expected to be much higher than their official/document value.

The investigation is in progress. (ANI)