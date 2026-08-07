Uttarakhand has managed a massive Kanwar Yatra 2026 rush, with over 2.19 crore pilgrims returning with Gangajal. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says security, traffic, health and cleanliness remain key priorities.

There is massive participation of devotees of Lord Shiva in the ongoing Kanwar Yatra 2026 with the safe collection of Gangajal and beginning the onward journey back to their destination from Uttarakhand by more than 2.19 crore Kanwariyas. Under the leadership of Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, the authorities have been concentrating on keeping the pilgrimage organized and arranging the facilities for the huge influx of devotees.

The magnitude of pilgrimage could be seen on August 6 when more than 39.15 lakh devotees had returned with holy Gangajal up to 6 pm.

39 Lakh Devotees Travel on a Single Day

Latest statistics show the tremendous influx of devotees to the pilgrimage routes of Uttarakhand. In spite of the footfalls of devotees being in huge numbers, the authorities have been continuously monitoring the traffic movement and arrangements of security for minimizing the disruption of the pilgrimage.

Medical facilities, drinking water, sanitation facilities and other necessary services have also been arranged by the authorities for the convenience of the pilgrims. Several devotees have appreciated the arrangements made by the government and administration for the pilgrimage.

Traffic and Law and Order Remains Important

Traffic Management is one of the biggest issues that needs to be addressed due to the large volume of pilgrims who travel simultaneously during the Kanwar Yatra. Therefore, steps have been taken to facilitate smooth traffic flow along the main roads.

Apart from managing the traffic issues, law and order situation has been given priority. Arrangements are also being made for cleanliness and drinking water facilities so that the devotees face less trouble in their onward journey.

Dhami Describes Kanwar Yatra as Festival of Devotion and Service

Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the Kanwar Yatra is not only a religious tour but a festival of devotion, discipline, and service. He asked Kanwariyas and Shiva Bhaktas to cooperate with the concerned authorities in maintaining discipline and peace during the journey.

Safety and Order of Pilgrimage of Uttarakhand

The Chief Minister was confident that by the cooperation of the devotees, citizens, volunteers, and officials the Kanwar Yatra 2026 will come to a happy conclusion.

It should be mentioned that Uttarakhand is known for its hospitality, therefore, it is committed to retaining its fame and offering safe pilgrimage to the devotees.