Union Minister Amit Shah and CM Bhupendra Patel attended a 'Lok Darbar' in Bopal, Gandhinagar. They addressed citizens' concerns on waterlogging, drainage, and roads, assuring robust, time-bound solutions for the developing areas.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) organised a 'Lok Darbar' programme at BKM School in Bopal for citizens of Bopal, Ghuma, Shela and surrounding areas of the Ghatlodia Assembly Constituency. Gandhinagar Lok Sabha MP and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Urban Development Darshana Vaghela and Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot were present at the programme, according to the release.

At the Lok Darbar, local citizens and representatives of housing societies from the rapidly developing residential areas of Bopal, Ghuma and Shela in the Ghatlodia Assembly Constituency attended the programme and raised various issues and concerns related to their areas, as stated in the release. Detailed discussions were held on issues including the recent waterlogging situation, rainwater drainage (stormwater drainage), roads and traffic management, provision of drinking water through new pipelines, drainage lines and zonal-level infrastructure facilities. The dignitaries present and officials of the AMC heard the concerns and representations of the citizens and provided positive guidance on the spot for their prompt and appropriate resolution.

Union Minister Amit Shah Assures Robust Solutions

Addressing the citizens present at the Lok Darbar, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that his relationship with the citizens of this area has been warm and family-like for more than 30 years. Referring to the recent situation caused by heavy rainfall of around 20-21 inches, he said that the unexpected and intense rainfall had caused inconvenience to the residents of the area. He stated that ground-level planning for the permanent drainage of rainwater was initiated from the very next day after the floodwaters receded.

Assuring the residents of the area, he said that robust and time-bound planning has been undertaken so that even if the area receives around 30 inches of rainfall in the future, water does not accumulate in housing societies and homes. Special arrangements have also been made for a drinking water pipeline from Jaspur for Bopal, Ghuma, Shela and newly developed surrounding areas, through which all residents will receive an adequate supply of pure Narmada drinking water in the coming time. He stated that this area, which once had a Gram Panchayat, has today witnessed unprecedented development in roads and infrastructure, including metro, AMTS, flyovers, drainage and sports complexes, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. At the same time, the environment of law and order and security in the region has also become significantly stronger. The Central Government, State Government and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation are all highly committed to addressing citizens' concerns, and all written and verbal representations received during the Lok Darbar will be resolved at the earliest.

CM Bhupendra Patel on Development and Relief Efforts

Addressing the citizens at the Lok Darbar, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that due to the changing pattern of seasons, the Bopal and surrounding areas recently received around 20 inches of heavy rainfall. However, even amid this natural calamity, the administration, under the continuous guidance of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, undertook water drainage and relief operations. Strong planning for drainage and roads has been undertaken to ensure that citizens face minimum inconvenience during the monsoon in the future.

He stated that several works have been approved and completed in the Bopal-Ghuma area, including a mini sports complex, underpass, rainwater drainage system, adequate provision of pure drinking water, percolation wells for rainwater harvesting in private housing societies, RCC roads and paver blocks. In addition, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide water conservation campaign, a successful initiative is being implemented to conserve every drop of water through the interlinking and recharging of ponds and recharge borewells. Speaking further about the development of the Bopal-Ghuma area, he stated that although the Bopal-Ghuma area was subsequently merged with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, clear efforts have been undertaken to ensure that residents receive all civic amenities and benefits provided by the Corporation on par with other areas of the city. Through this Lok Darbar, the State Government is committed to promptly resolving all genuine issues raised by local residents under the direct guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mayor Details Development Post-Merger

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot stated that the main objective of the Lok Darbar is to establish direct communication with citizens and the chairpersons and secretaries of housing societies in Bopal, Ghuma and Shela and ensure the prompt resolution of local issues. Under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several development works have been undertaken after Bopal-Ghuma was merged with the Corporation, including around 11 water tanks for drinking water, conversion of the waste dumping site into an ecological park, roads, a health centre and a swimming pool. Following the recent heavy rainfall of around 20 inches, the administration remained among the citizens, and based on the preliminary survey, repair and infrastructure works worth more than ₹143 crore have already been initiated in these areas through short-notice tenders.

Ahmedabad MLAs Amit Shah and Amit Thakor, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, City Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, Range IG Raghavendra Vats, District Collector Bhavya Verma, City President Prerak Shah, Chairperson of the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Dharmishth Gajjar, Deputy Mayor Anjuben Shah, Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel, Municipal Ruling Party Leader Jashu Thakor, Whip Atul Mishra, along with senior officials of the Corporation and AUDA and a large number of local citizens, remained present at the programme. (ANI)