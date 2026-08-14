A wild boar suddenly charged at a group of people, violently ramming into one man and leaving him injured at a tea stall in Maharashtra.

A routine gathering at a village tea stall in Maharashtra turned into a terrifying ordeal when a wild boar suddenly charged at a group of people, violently ramming into one man and leaving him injured. The startling encounter was captured on CCTV, with the footage later going viral on social media.

The video shows several villagers casually sitting and chatting at the tea stall when the wild boar suddenly storms into the scene at high speed. As panic ripples through the group, people scramble to get out of the animal’s path.

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However, one man fails to escape in time. The boar barrels straight into him, knocking him to the ground before swiftly fleeing the spot. The injured man manages to get back on his feet but is visibly in pain following the frightening impact.

Dr PM Dhakate, Special Secretary to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, also shared the video and explained the behaviour of the wild boar, saying: “When human wildlife interactions happen in fringe areas, sudden encounters happen without any provocation.”

“In unfamiliar, confined spaces, boars rely on scent rather than clear vision. Sometimes high speed combined with disorientation causes instant panic,” he added.

Dhakate also clarified that wild boars do not always charge with the intention of attacking. “Crucially, boars always do not attack to hunt; they charge blindly to clear a path and break free,” he said.

He advised people to remain calm during such encounters and stressed the importance of leaving an open escape route. “Understanding wildlife behaviour helps us navigate unexpected encounters safely, protecting both human lives and wild animals is equally important,” he said.

Wild boars are generally wary of humans but can become highly aggressive when startled, cornered or disoriented. Such encounters are more likely in areas where forests and human settlements overlap. Experts therefore advise people living near forest fringes to avoid provoking the animals and, crucially, give them a clear path to retreat.