BJP's Karunasagar backs allegations by minister Konda Surekha's daughter against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, demanding his resignation over a Rs 200 crore land deal row and a dispute over the Parkal Assembly seat, sparking an internal Congress rift.

BJP leader and advocate Karunasagar on Thursday backed allegations levelled by Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's daughter Konda Sushmita against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, calling them serious and demanding that the Chief Minister resign and face an inquiry, following the political rift between Reddy and the Konda family over the Parkal Assembly constituency.

The dispute intensified after CM Reddy publicly backed Revuri Prakash Reddy for the Parkal seat and appealed to voters to support him in the next election. Sushmita, who has been projected by the Konda camp as a prospective candidate from Parkal, subsequently said she was prepared to contest the election even as an independent candidate.

BJP Alleges Rs 200 Crore Land Scam

Speaking to ANI, Karunasagar said, "Congress has become synonymous with corruption. The Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, should first resign, get the allegations investigated, and come clean."

He alleged that Reddy had favoured his family in the allotment of land worth Rs 200 crore through a shell company. "The allegations levelled against the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, that he favoured his own family to get allotted 200 crore land through a shell company are very serious and can't be dismissed as a political quarrel," Karunasagar said.

Allegations from 'Own Camp'

He further pointed out that the allegations had emerged from within the Chief Minister's own party camp. "Surprisingly, the allegations came up from his own camp. His own cabinet minister's daughter has levelled these allegations and also other serious allegations," he said.

Congress Issues Notice to Minister

Meanwhile, Congress MP and TPCC Disciplinary Committee Chairman Mallu Ravi has issued a notice to Konda Surekha over remarks made by her daughter against the Chief Minister and Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy, seeking her explanation within three days.

Sushmita Remains Defiant

Sushmita subsequently challenged the Chief Minister's position and said she was prepared to contest from Parkal even as an independent candidate if necessary. She also questioned the move to project a candidate for the next election well in advance.

Sushmita has also raised questions over the representation of Backwards Classes within the Congress and alleged that BC leaders were being sidelined.

She has made several other allegations against the Chief Minister and members of his political camp. Those allegations have not been independently established and are being reported as claims made by Sushmita. (ANI)