Nearly 608 students have left a government-run tribal hostel in Maharashtra’s Amravati district after rumours spread that some girls were hearing anklet sounds and behaving as if possessed. Authorities have rejected claims of supernatural activity, linking the episode to stress, fear and mass hysteria-like symptoms.

An unusual incident at a government-run residential school in Maharashtra’s Amravati district has left hundreds of tribal students frightened and away from their hostel. Students at the Doma Government Ashram School in Chikhaldara taluka, located in the Melghat region, reportedly began talking about strange sounds heard at night. Some girls claimed they could hear anklets or ghungroos ringing inside the hostel. Others spoke of hearing sounds resembling laughter and crying.

The reports quickly turned into rumours that the hostel was haunted and that some students had been possessed by spirits.

As fear spread, many students called their parents and asked to be taken home.

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608 students leave hostel

According to the hostel administration, around 608 students have left the residential facility. The group includes 263 boys and 345 girls, reported Aaj Tak. The school has around 810 students in total, making the scale of the exodus significant.

The situation began after four girls reportedly displayed unusual behaviour on July 22. They were said to have cried and laughed uncontrollably, prompting concern among other students.

Instead of remaining an isolated incident, the episode quickly became the subject of rumours among students and local residents.

Several explanations began circulating, with some people attributing the behaviour to spirits and supernatural forces.

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Authorities rule out supernatural claims

Officials, however, have rejected the claims that anything supernatural is happening at the school.

A team of health experts visited the residential school and examined some of the affected girls. According to officials, the symptoms could be linked to severe mental stress and a hysteria-like condition rather than any paranormal activity.

A psychological report prepared after the incident also pointed towards fear, superstition, stress and local beliefs as possible factors behind the situation.

Some women from the nearby village reportedly developed similar symptoms after the rumours began spreading.

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Local beliefs fuel rumours

The report also recorded several local theories that have contributed to the fear.

One belief among students and villagers is that a mahua tree once stood on the school premises and was believed to be inhabited by spirits. After the tree was cut down, some people began claiming that the spirits had become angry.

Another theory linked the situation to a local deity’s temple located behind the school. Some residents reportedly believed that the school’s drainage channel had affected or encroached upon the temple area.

A third theory involved the death of an Adivasi youth in a field near the school, with some people claiming that his spirit had remained there.

Officials have stressed that these are beliefs and not established facts.

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Counselling efforts under way

The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, which works to challenge superstition and promote scientific thinking, also met students and counselled them.

The group urged students and local residents not to interpret the incident through supernatural beliefs and instead consider psychological and social factors.

Amravati MP Balwant Wankhade also appealed to students not to be afraid and encouraged them to return to classes.

School headmaster Sanjay Chaudhary said efforts were being made to counsel the affected girls and persuade students to return. A few students have already come back, he said.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation while trying to address the fear that has spread through the hostel and surrounding community.

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(With inputs from agencies)