Delhi has approved a ₹151.81 crore Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Sheikh Sarai under CM Rekha Gupta. The new facility aims to expand forensic capacity, speed up evidence examination and ease the Rohini FSL workload.

Delhi will improve its facilities of conducting forensic investigations with the help of Ultra Modern Regional FSL in Sheikh Sarai. This plan, which has been approved by Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC), led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is expected to cost ₹151.81 crore.

Ultra-Modern Regional FSL Planned in Sheikh Sarai

This project is meant to increase the capacities of Delhi's current forensic system and offer new scientific means for investigating and studying evidence obtained during criminal investigations.

In recent years, forensics has gained importance especially in cases related to murder, cybercrime and sexual crimes. Quicker examination of evidence will help to get scientific results faster and thus make the technical aspects of investigations more efficient.

This project is also implemented by Delhi Government as a pilot to improve forensic science services in the city in connection with new criminal legislation.

Advantages for South, South-East and Central Delhi

The proposed regional forensics laboratory will likely cater to South Delhi, South-East Delhi and Central Delhi. Having such a facility nearby will facilitate sending and analyzing forensic evidence more effectively.

Moreover, increased capacity will also help the investigating agencies have more access to forensic examination facilities and services.

Reduced Workload for Rohini FSL

Another one of the aims of establishing the new RFSL would be reducing the existing workload of the existing Forensic Science Laboratory at Rohini. Delhi's primary Forensic Science Laboratory has been burdened by the volume of forensic examinations, making more infrastructure an essential part of the process of catering to growing demands.

Such a facility will help distribute the workload among other laboratories and might help decrease delays in the process of forensic reporting. Steps towards increasing the examination capacity have already been taken by the government.

Enhanced Scientific Backing to Criminal Justice System

The scientific backing to criminal investigations and the entire criminal justice system is the end result of the project worth ₹151.81 crore. With the timely report on forensic tests, scientifically examined evidence can be provided to the investigator and courts to back up their judgment on the cases.

Through the Sheikh Sarai lab, Delhi wants to develop a better scientific evidence handling system from what already exists.