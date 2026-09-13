A Ganesh idol reportedly toppled onto people gathered nearby in Nalasopara West, causing brief chaos during the celebrations. A video capturing the incident has now gone viral on social media.

A Ganesh idol reportedly fell onto people standing nearby in the Yashwant Gaurav area of Nalasopara West, Maharashtra, triggering panic and confusion among devotees. A video showing the incident has surfaced online and is quickly gaining attention.

Idol topples during Ganesh celebrations

According to initial reports, the idol suddenly toppled while people were gathered around the area. Several people can be seen trying to move away and help those who appeared to be caught underneath or near the fallen structure.

The incident caused brief confusion at the spot as people rushed to understand what had happened. The visuals show several individuals attempting to lift or move parts of the structure following the fall.

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Initial reports say people were safe

Initial reports stated that everyone was safe and that no one was seriously injured in the incident. However, details regarding any minor injuries or the exact circumstances that caused the idol to fall were not immediately clear.

The incident comes amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, when large crowds gather across Mumbai and neighbouring areas for processions, decorations and idol installations.

Video sparks reactions online

The footage has since gone viral on social media, with users sharing the visuals and reacting to the sudden collapse. The video has also renewed attention on crowd safety and the need to ensure that large idols and temporary structures are securely installed, particularly in crowded public spaces.

Authorities are expected to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details about the incident and any injuries, if reported, are awaited.